Britney Spears Fans Upset Over ‘Britney Ever After’ Unofficial Lifetime Biopic

When Britney Spears fans turned on Lifetime’s unofficial biopic, Britney Ever After, they found themselves extremely upset over the Britney Spears portrayal. Fans have called the Lifetime show completely unrealistic and have said that it is filled with numerous inaccuracies.

It was noted by fans that Britney Ever After didn’t actually even play any of Britney Spears’ real music, for one thing. This is mainly due to the fact that Spears didn’t sanction this unofficial biopic. Nevertheless, fans of Britney Spears were not pleased about this, as New York Daily News reported.

Another problem with the Lifetime show was the fact that Britney Spears actress Natasha Bassett didn’t look the pop star, as fans also complained.

Some of the scenes in Britney Ever After are also alleged to have been made up completely, fans assert. For instance, in one particular scene there was a “dance-off” at a club with Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, her ex. There is no actual evidence pointing to this having ever taken place.

Even the actress Sarah Michelle Gellar appeared upset over the Britney Spears biopic. She posted a message on Twitter, saying that she wondered who even approved this show and suggested that they must hate women.

“Who lit this movie #britneyeverafter and why does he hate women?”

Gellar also apparently thought that Britney Ever After was far from being Oscar-worthy, as she tweeted the hashtag #OppositeofOscar after her initial comment about the unofficial biopic.

To everyone who is not a Britney fan please don’t base this movie of who Britney truly is as a person. #BritneyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/AmRx7N0IyG — Spears+Malik+Styles (@AesteticBritney) February 19, 2017

Further criticism came from Britney Spears’ fans after they noticed that the hot pink wig that Spears once wore was actually blue in the show. And the denim dress which Britney wore at the 2002 American Music awards was turned into a pantsuit as well. One angry fan tweeted about this change of attire, and she was not alone in her harsh dismissal of the inaccuracies of the show.

“BRITNEY WORE A DENIM DRESS NOT A DENIM PANTSUIT I CANT TAKE THE HISTORICAL INACCURACY.”

Other fans posted on Twitter that they were actively cringing while watching Britney Ever After.

“As a huge britney spears fangirl from way back in the day, this lifetime movie is making me cringe to the max atm. I’m offended for her.”

Much of the Lifetime biopic was focused on Britney Spears’ downturn which occurred during mid-2000s. In fact, there was more of a focus on this time in Britney’s career than there was on her start or her meteoric rise to fame. The show also suggested that the reported sex tape that Britney Spears made with Justin Timberlake had been stolen. This is despite the fact that there is no actual proof that a tape was stolen, nor that a tape was ever even made to begin with.

Fans that had been curious to watch Britney Ever After and had wanted to give it a chance were ultimately reported to have been disappointed by the portrayal of Spears. Lifetime did release a disclaimer at the end of the biopic which explained that even though the story is technically based on truth, some of the characters may have fictional qualities attributed to them for the purposes of drama.

“Although based on a true story, some characters are fictionalized composites, and some events have been compressed, reorganized or fictionalized for purposes of dramatization.”

Britney Spears herself has not released a comment yet as to how she feels about this show, nor whether she agrees with the assessment of it by her fans.

Did you watch the unofficial Lifetime biopic Britney Ever After and do you agree with other fans that the show was lacking?

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]