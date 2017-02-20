NBA Trade Rumors, News: DeMarcus Cousins, Carmelo Anthony And Other Development

The NBA Trade deadline is coming up, and the NBA trade rumors are going full throttle at who’s getting traded for whom. Interested to know the latest dealings? Here are the latest and hottest developments right now.

Sacramento Kings is trading DeMarcus Cousins

Update: It’s official – Cousins is going to New Orleans Pelicans along with Omri Casspi for Langston Gallaway, Buddy Hield, and Tyreke Evans. The Kings will also get the Pelicans’ first- and second-round picks in the 2017 NBA Draft, according to the league sources of The Vertical.

The first reports of Kings trying to strike a deal with the Pelicans came just earlier today. Apparently, the teams have been talking about trading the center DeMarcus in the past few days and it’s just now that they got to an agreement.

Sacramento has been engaging in trade talks on All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins in recent days, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 19, 2017

Chicago Bulls talking with Boston Celtics over Jimmy Butler?

Chicago Bulls’ not-so-outstanding performance in the most recent NBA season may force them to put Jimmy Butler open for trading. CelticsLife reports that the team has re-entered talks with the Celtics, but they are still at the early stages of negotiation.

On Butler’s side, he just wants to play basketball, no matter which NBA team he’s in. He told USA Today that he can’t really do anything about it, keeping a nonchalant attitude over his future at the NBA.

“Control what you can control. Why talk about it? Why worry about it? If you’re here, you’re here. If you’re not, you’re not.”

Who is Indiana Pacers willing to trade their first-round pick for?

Per ESPN, Pacers has put forward their 2017 first-round pick in the 2017 NBA Draft for trading so All-Star Paul George can get help in bringing the championship to the team. George told ESPN Radio on Friday morning that he wants to be on the winning team, and he seems set on making Indiana that team.

“I wanted to be the first and want to be the first to be able to bring a championship to Indiana. So that’s still on my mind… and something I definitely want to achieve in Indiana.”

It seems Carmelo Anthony is staying put in New York Knicks

Although his name has been back and forth in this season’s NBA trade rumors for quite some time, no talks over Carmelo Anthony ever materialized and the All-Star forward is confident that he’ll stay in the Knicks past the NBA trade deadline. The reason why he’ll remain in New York is not because of the no-trade clause, though, but because no deal actually came for him to consider.

“Like I told you all before, nothing came to me, nothing came to my table for me to look at. Until that time comes then they don’t need for me to even talk about the trade clause.”

Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic may be close to a deal

Pistons and Magic are currently discussing a trade, ESPN league sources say. The deal, if it comes to a close, would send Reggie Jackson packing over to Orlando for D.J. Augustin and Jeff Green. They haven’t reached an agreement yet, but Detroit is keeping Jackson in the frontlines for takers.

Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans were previously rumored to be considering a deal with Pistons over Jackson, but they ultimately decided to pass. Will Magic finally agree to take the NBA point guard?

Jahlil Okafor is still available, it would seem

Rumors of Okafor transferring to another NBA team reached peak when he didn’t join the team on its February 11 and 13 games due to a reported closing deal. Come Wednesday, however, he rejoined Philadelphia 76ers, prompting rumors to pause.

FoxSports reports that it’s unknown if trade talks over the center actually happened, but it seems that the Sixers still want a trade to materialize. That puts Jahlil still available for offers from interested teams.

The NBA trade deadline is on February 23, which is only a few days away. Will the current NBA trade talks materialize? What do you think?

[Featured Image by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images]