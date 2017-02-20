LeBron James Debuts Nike LeBron 14 ‘Red Carpet’ Shoe At All Star Weekend 2017

NBA all-star LeBron James debut the Nike LeBron 14 ‘Red Carpet’ shoes at All-Star Weekend 2017. The basketball player celebrated with an all-star dinner on Saturday night and reflected back on his high school Sports Illustrated cover.

During All-Star practice yesterday, LeBron James was spotted wearing a brand new color of the Lebron 14, according to Kicks On Fire.

The sneaker was covered in blue throughout most it, with subtle red and teal accents.

To fans, the shoe may look familiar and that is because the Lebron 14 ‘Red Carpet’ sneakers were inspired by the Nike LeBron 7 “Red Carpet” shoes that debut back in 2009.

Later that evening, LeBron was photographed at dinner with a group of fellow all-star athletes with KLUTCH Sports Group.

James was joined by John Wall of the Washington Wizards and sports agent Rich Paul at the intimate dinner at Brennan’s Restaurant in New Orleans.

During the dinner, Rich Paul made a toast to Lebron James and John Wall with Rémy Martin XO, according to All Hip Hop.

James wore a burgundy suit with a baby blue shirt and navy blue tie.

Before LeBron James prepared to make his 13th NBA All-Star appearance on Sunday night, the athlete took to Instagram to reflect on his high school Sports Illustrated cover 15 years after it had been published, according to Give Me Sports.

LeBron James was a high school sensation on the cover of Sports Illustrated as a member of the St. Vincent St. Mary’s Fighting Irish in Akron, Ohio.

James’ cover read: “The Chosen One: High school junior LeBron James would be an NBA lottery pick right now.”

A1 since Day 1 bro!! Happy to be sharing this journey with you and proud of the person you've turned out to be! Let's keep going! #MissTheRestOfTheHomiesToo #TheKidsFromAkron???? #StriveForGreatness???? A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Feb 15, 2017 at 11:59am PST

The NBA legend took the chance to look back at the SI issue and realize what it had set in motion for him as a young athlete.

LeBron James’ is already a three-time NBA champion and one of the greatest players of his generation and he is not finished!

Are you a fan of LeBron James’ new “Red Carpet”- inspired sneakers? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images]