Tom Cruise Called Scientology A ‘Beautiful Religion’

Tom Cruise hasn’t talked much about Scientology, but at the premiere of Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, he’d said Scientology is a “beautiful religion”. And he wholeheartedly attributes his success to it. “It’s something that has helped me incredibly in my life,” he said, Us Magazine reported.

He said he was very proud and that it was clear he wouldn’t be where he was if it wasn’t for Scientology. “It’s something, you know, without it, I wouldn’t be where I am… I’m incredibly proud.”

Tom Cruise made news recently when Leah Remini had said that Tom Cruise could end Scientology if he wanted to, Us Magazine had reported. “He could end this,” she said. It’s not just Tom Cruise who holds Scientology in great regards, the Church of Scientology also believes that the Mission Impossible star was “clearing the planet, is changing the planet.”

Leah Remini was on the Real Time when she talked about this. She said Scientology was like “brainwashing”.

“I didn’t realize that because we were required to study two-and-a-half hours daily, like, minimum,” she claimed. “We are looking up the words, we are being checked out on the policies of Scientology.”

The Real time host asked her: “”You’re telling me Tom Cruise does this?”

To which she said: “Not only does Tom Cruise do exactly that … Now, I don’t want you to get the idea that he’s not, that certain policies are not being bent for him because they are and that is the truth, and that is part of the hypocrisy.” That’s a huge admission on Leah Remini’s part.

She went on to say that Tom Cruise believed she was a devil. “He honestly believes … Tom and most Scientologists, all Scientologists, are taught to believe that people like me are literally the devil, that we mean them harm.”

The Inquisitr has reported that Scientology is planning to build 10-story condo in Florida.

Leah Remini isn’t the first time that someone has spoken against Scientology and Tom Cruise. Cathy Schenkelberg, an ex-Scientologist said she was blacklisted from the church of Scientology because she insulted Tom Cruise, Inquisitr had reported.

She said she was asked in an audition what she thought of Tom Cruise. “I went into the room and just like any audition, the camera starts rolling. It was fine, the first few questions and then asked me what do I think of Tom Cruise,” she had said.

She said Tom Cruise came across to him insecure and very babyish. “I shoot from the hip – I’m a Midwest girl, I’m from a huge family and I just went, ‘Ugh, I don’t like him. I’m not a fan. Risky Business is OK and I was really upset that he and Nicole broke up. I really liked her and kind of find him to be a bit of a narcissist, insecure, kind of babyish.’ I don’t know … I spewed it out.'”

She went on to say that it didn’t help she was a failed actress. “So I kind of got a bitter taste in my mouth and other people can say ‘Oh she’s just a disgruntled, failed actress’ but I wasn’t,” she insisted.

She stated that it was hard and that she paid to be a Scientologist. “I was a girl who thought I was helping mankind and contributing to Scientology and its health groups but now I have to leave? I’m not a big celebrity but I did pay for it.”

