Lisa Rinna Posts Naked Instagram Selfie, Thanks Playboy For Bringing Back Nudes

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna strips down and bares it all on Instagram. The 53-year-old reality star posted a completely naked selfie as a thank you to Playboy for their decision to print nude pictures again.

According to E! News, Lisa Rinna surprised her almost one million Instagram followers by posting a completely nude selfie on Instagram this morning. In the pic, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posed naked in front of a mirror in what seems like a hotel room, with only a censored bar barely covering her breasts and a well placed chair to hide her lady parts. The risqué photo was taken to show her support to Playboy‘s decision to bring back nude content starting with their March/April 2017 issue.

“Cheers to @playboy for going back to nudes,” Rinna captioned the photo, along with the hashtags, #thefemalebodyisbeautiful, #allshapesandsizes, #loveyourbody.

Although Lisa Rinna immediately deleted the photo, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star brought it back up this evening. She explained that she got scared of what people might think but decided that now is the time to celebrate one’s body.

“It’s back. I got scared then I said I’m 53 — zero f**ks given! Congrats to @playboyfor going back to nudes. The female body is so beautiful, every size and every age. Be proud!” she captioned the photo.

A year after Playboy decided to ban nudity from its magazine, the company decided to bring it back as part of the brand’s new philosophy. The headline for the March 2017 issue reads, ‘Naked is Normal.’ Playboy‘s Chief Creative Officer, Cooper Hefner, Hugh Hefner’s son, admitted that completely removing nudity from the magazine was a mistake.

“I’ll be the first to admit that the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake. Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn’t a problem. Today we’re taking out identity back and reclaiming who we are,” he explained in a statement.

According to E! News, Cooper has disagreed with the change since the beginning, thinking that removing nude content will be a “massive step back” for Playboy.

In other news, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newcomer Eden Sassoon thinks Lisa Rinna deserved an Oscar for the performance she gave in Mexico. As seen in the latest episode of RHOBH, Rinna insisted that she couldn’t remember calling Kyle Richards an “enabler” and saying that Kim Richards is “not completely sober” and is “near death.” No matter how Erika Girardi pushed her to own up to her statements, Rinna swore she couldn’t remember saying all those things about Kyle and Kim.

“I know that you feel hung out to dry but whatever happened, however it happened, you got to tell facts only because this sh*t is ugly. The words ‘near death,’ ‘enabler,’ these words are big words. If they came out [of you], you got to say,” Erika told Rinna.

“If I did it, I will cop to it but I just don’t know if I said those words,” Rinna replied.

In her Bravo blog, Eden Sassoon pointed out how funny it was that every time Lisa Rinna got emotional about not remembering all the things she said about Kyle and Kim, it cuts back to the clip of them having the conversation.

“The more she cries, the more they play back the moment when Lisa Rinna says everything she’s denying. I mean even the girls admit that she could have said something like that in one of her angry moments…well she wasn’t even mad when she said it.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]