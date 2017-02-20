Drake, Jennifer Lopez Releasing Music Together Despite ‘Split Over Rihanna’

Drake still has plans to release the music he recorded with Jennifer Lopez earlier this year, it has been claimed.

The rapper, who only dated J.Lo for two months, thinks that the songs they recorded together are smash hits that shouldn’t go to waste, despite the fact that he is no longer in a relationship with the “Booty” hitmaker.

According to Hollywood Life, Drake splitting with Jennifer didn’t come as a blow to either of them. Sources at the time explained that they just couldn’t make it work due to their hectic work schedules — they are still good friends and communicate with one another all the time.

It was also rumored that rumored that Drake had wanted to end his romance with Jennifer Lopez because he still had feelings for his on-again, off-again girlfriend Rihanna. Whatever the case may be, Jennifer and Drake have no hard feelings towards one another — it just wasn’t meant to be.

Hollywood Life reveals that Drake and J.Lo recorded multiple tracks while they were together. In fact, it’s been hard for the “One Dance” rapper to decide which songs he wants to put out first because they all supposedly stand the chance of doing really well on the charts.

Right now, Drake’s favorite tracks he recorded with Lopez are being mixed by studio engineers, and once he gets the finalized version, he’ll be ready to debut the songs to his fans, which sources say he’s very excited about.

“As far as the track they were working on together is concerned, Jennifer Lopez and Drake did work in the studio for a song they want to release together, yet neither of the perfectionists is super happy with the results so far,” the insider shard.

“They are sending the song back to their producers to rework the lyrics and beat. Both J.Lo and Drake love their fans and when they drop a track together, they want it to be a smash.”

Putting the records out after their split isn’t necessarily because Drake is looking for another hit, the outlet continues. With all the hype that surrounded their two-month relationship, Jennifer and Drizzy feel their fans deserve to hear what was being worked on during their time together.

It’s also no secret that Jennifer has inked a new record deal with Epic, as confirmed by Billboard. She’s expected to release a brand new album later this year, with the possible chance of having Drake featured on one of the songs on there too.

News of Drake and Lopez releasing their unreleased songs in the forthcoming weeks comes just one month after it was claimed that Rihanna had ended her friendship with the 47-year-old, after being completely blindsided by the romance she shared with her ex-boyfriend.

According to reports at the time, Rihanna didn’t respect the fact that Jennifer was hooking up with somebody she had just ended her relationship with. It was distasteful in Rihanna’s eyes, which consequently led the Bajan-beauty to unfollow the mother-of-two from her official Instagram account.

The twosome was both present at the Grammys last week, but neither of them spoke to one another, sources reveal.

It’s still being claimed that Drake wants to reconcile with Rihanna, whom he was dumped by in October over their alleged differences concerning plans to start a family and get married. Drake supposedly wasn’t ready to give up his career plans to settle down with Rihanna, causing their romance to fall flat and collapse.

But now that he’s trying to win her back, could he potentially have changed his mind? Could you see Rih-Rih offering Drake another chance to make things right, especially knowing that he still plans on releasing his songs with J.Lo?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]