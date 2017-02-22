Courtney Stodden Is Bisexual: All The Women She’s Kissed Before

Courtney Stodden has split from husband Doug Hutchison. She’s recently been linked to a famous plastic surgeon. But, the blonde bombshell has come out as bisexual and has been with her share of women in the past few months.

Courtney Stodden confirmed in an interview with Fox News that she’s “very single” and bisexual. The reality star also confirmed her split from Doug Hutchison, 56. It’s not clear whether the couple will follow through with a divorce, but Stodden, 22, has made it clear that she enjoys the single life whether with a man or a woman.

“I think I just want to have fun,” Stodden said at NYC’s Headquarters Gentleman’s Club. “I like guys who are funny and you know, successful and girls too! You know, I mean, I’m bi so why not some girls too?”

Stodden and Hutchison made headlines when she was 16 and the actor was 51 years old. The couple previously split in 2012 despite calling each other “soul mates.” They also attempted to repair their troubled marriage on VH1’s Couples Therapy. Stodden and Hutchison later reunited and renewed their vows last year.

She previously opened up to Us Weekly on Thursday, Feb. 16 about her split from the Green Mile actor. She said that “the emotions are still really raw.”

“I think both of us saw the warning signs for quite some time,” she said. “Technically we’ve been split for two-and-a-half to three months now. It’s really recent and the emotions are still really raw.”

Earlier this month, Stodden confirmed that she and her husband had been separated for some time. She was spotted with a mystery man at a karaoke lounge in Hollywood on Thursday, Feb. 9.

“Unfortunately they’re true,” she told the Daily Mail Online about the separation rumors. “It’s hard right now but we’re trying to individually find our happiness. It’s just really sad right now.”

Stodden has also been with her share of women. On Feb. 13, Pop Wrecked reported Stodden definitely looked single as she was spotted in a heavy make out session with another blonde bombshell in an exclusive report by Tabloid Nation earlier this year. Stodden was seen kissing YouTube star Trisha Paytas and was not shy about her feelings for her fellow blonde. The two were seen kissing and making out at a club alongside a male friend.

These photos came months after an insider told Hollywood Life that Hutchison allows Stodden to hook up with other women. It appears that the two had an open marriage – one that was open on Stodden’s side. The insider also stated at the time that Stodden and Hutchison were still very much together.

“Courtney and Doug are still married, but things are really rocky with them. They’ve been sleeping in separate beds a lot of the time and fighting pretty consistently, but they have a deal: Courtney is allowed to be unfaithful as long as it’s with a woman and not a man!”

Last summer, Stodden confirmed to Us Weekly that she had suffered a miscarriage with what would have been her first child. Following the couple’s tragic loss, Stodden has been turning to therapy and a “reborn” baby doll to help her deal with the loss of her firstborn. She’s also been seen smoking cigarettes, drinking alcohol, and going out with her friends a lot.

That very summer, Stodden was spotted making out with French-born DJ Doris Carabetta at a beach picnic in Santa Monica, reports The Sun. The two gal pals enjoyed champagne and fed each other’s strawberries. Though the paparazzi were around, Doris happily groped Courtney’s breasts. Clad in a black bikini top and short shorts, the starlet wrapped her arms and legs around the woman as they kissed in the sand.

The pair continued to frolic in the sand and against a poll. Stodden looked happy when she was pushed on a swing by the mystery woman. Just weeks prior to their sighting, she looked distraught when she sat on the beach and drank wine while her estranged husband comforted her.

The aspiring singer recently revealed she has a crush on Ellen DeGeneres. She told Us Weekly that she thinks the daytime talk show host is “hot,” reports the Business Standard.

“Ellen DeGeneres. I feel like she would be a lot of people’s celebrity crush. She’s hot,” she simply said.

Stodden was just spotted out with celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Marc Mani, who is 25 years her junior, reports The Sun. The two were seen entering Locanda Vaneta Italian Restaurant in Los Angeles on Valentine’s Day. During their date, Stodden wore a black lace bustier with black high-waisted pants and stilettos. Her rumored boyfriend wore a black head-to-toe look.

