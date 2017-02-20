Angelina Jolie Said Little About ‘Difficult’ Brad Pitt Divorce In Cambodia

Angelina Jolie spoke publicly for the first time since announcing she was divorcing Brad Pitt while on a trip to Cambodia with her children to promote her new movie. However, the actress and mother said very little about her “difficult” divorce and said that she didn’t “want to say very much about that.”

On Sunday, Angelina Jolie spoke with BBC News for the first time publicly since news broke about her divorce with Brad Pitt.

Jolie said very little about her “difficult year,” regarding the dissolution of her marriage and the effect it has had on their six children.

The actress, 41, appeared to get a bit emotional, with tears welling up in her eyes as she spoke about her family’s situation.

“I don’t want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time and we are a family, and we will always be a family.”

“It was very difficult. Many people find themselves in this situation. My whole family have all been through a difficult time.’

When Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt initially announced their divorce in September, a bitter custody battle played out in the media, following an alleged incident on board a private jet as the family returned from France to Los Angeles.

❤️ A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolieofficial) on Jan 22, 2017 at 2:54am PST

Brad and Angelina eventually came to an agreement in early January to seal the custody documents as they attempted to resolve their issues and reach a divorce settlement.

Angelina told BBC that her focus was on her children and then quickly corrected herself to say, “our children.”

“We are and forever will be a family and so that is how I am coping. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer.”

It was Saturday that Angelina Jolie made her first official appearance since announcing her divorce in Siem Reap, Cambodia, for the premiere of First They Killed My Father.

Jolie’s new movie is about life in Cambodia under Pol Pot’s Khmer Rouge as seen through the eyes of a child.

Angelina was joined by her six children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10 and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Her eldest son, Maddox, was adopted in 2002 from an orphanage in Cambodia, where Jolie filmed Lara Croft: Tomb Rader.

Jolie acknowledged that in a way, her life had sort of come full circle since first traveling to Cambodia 17 years ago and where she first became a mother.

❤️❤️ A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolieofficial) on Feb 12, 2017 at 9:13am PST

From there, Angelina went on to adopt Zahara from Ethiopia and Pax from Vietnam.

The actress also had three biological children with Brad Pitt- Shiloh, who was born in Namibia, and Vivienne and Knox who were born in France.

Angelina has taken on the role of a humanitarian and UNICEF ambassador, traveling to visit refugees and touring some of the most impoverished areas of the world.

Jolie often had one or more of her children accompanying her.

When asked where she sees herself in five years, Jolie replied: “I would like to be traveling around the world visiting my children, hoping that they’re just happy and doing really interesting things and I imagine in many different parts of the world and I’ll be supporting them.”

????❤️ A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolieofficial) on Jan 21, 2017 at 5:07am PST

The actress added that she hoped she represented the “right things” to her children and had given them “the right sense of what they’re capable of and the world as it should be seen.”

“Not through the prism of Hollywood or through a certain kind of life but really take them into the world where they have a really good sense and become rounded people.”

[Featured Image by Jordan Pix/Stringer/Getty Images]