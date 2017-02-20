‘Bachelor’ Final Rose Spoilers: Nick Engaged But Wedding ‘Won’t Happen’ [Report]

The Bachelor star Nick Viall will hand out his final rose on March 13 and while spoilers indicate that the 36-year-old former software salesman proposes to his final pick on the season finale, a new report indicates that his engagement will be short-lived.

Viewers who were hoping Nick would pick contestant Rachel Lindsay found out last week that although she got Nick’s first impression rose she didn’t get his last one. ABC revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live that Rachel was selected as the network’s next Bachelorette star, shocking many fans who thought Rachel’s connection with Nick made her a clear frontrunner this season.

With Rachel out of the running, which one of Nick’s final four girls will end up with a big Neil Lane engagement ring on her finger? And will the newest Bachelor franchise couple reveal that they have already split when they appear on the After the Final Rose special (March 13) or will they stay together and enjoy the spotlight for awhile during the post-show media tour?

Here’s the latest scoop about Nick Viall’s relationship with his final pick. Warning — The Bachelor Season 21 spoilers ahead!

According to blogger Reality Steve, Nick will eliminate Corinne Olympios after the hometown dates (Episode 8, February 20) and will then travel to Finland with his final three girls — Vanessa Grimaldi, Raven Gates, and Rachel Lindsay.

The newly-minted Bachelorette, Rachel will leave after the Fantasy Suite dates, leaving Raven and Vanessa to duke it out for the final rose. If Steve’s spoilers are correct, Nick will propose to Vanessa after sending Raven home brokenhearted.

According to her ABC bio, Vanessa currently lives in Montreal, Quebec, Canada where she works as a special education teacher — that’s a five-plus hour flight from Nick’s L.A. home if she takes a direct flight, something that will have many fans wondering how the couple will handle a long distance relationship.

The distance between Nick and Vanessa may not be the only thing that could cause trouble in their relationship, but it’s rumored to be a major factor when it comes to their future as a couple.

Reality Steve states that Nick “never wanted to marry anyone” on the show and only took the gig to keep his name in the spotlight. And the real kicker? Steve states that Nick won’t move to Canada and Vanessa may not be willing to leave her job and move to Los Angeles.

“He’s been taking acting lessons in L.A. for awhile now,” Reality Steve writes. “So if Vanessa is even considering this relationship to be serious, she’s gonna have to move to L.A. Sorry, Nick is not moving to Canada.”

If Steve’s prediction about the outcome of Nick and Vanessa’s engagement are true, fans could see another Bachelor franchise breakup in the coming months.

Why not right away? Steve states that he fully expects Viall and Grimaldi to appear as a couple on the live After the Final Rose special that airs right after the season finale on March 13, perhaps to prove to fans that the fourth time was a charm for Nick.

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Vanessa all but confirmed that she is Nick’s final pick by way of a photo that she shared on Snapchat, so fans may see things play out exactly as Reality Steve has revealed in his spoilers with Nick getting down on one knee and professing his love for the third time on national television.

However, whether Steve’s prediction about Nick and Vanessa’s impending breakup turns out to be true won’t be known until after the season finale that airs on Monday, March 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Do you think Nick and Vanessa will get married or will their engagement end soon after The Bachelor Season 21 finale airs on ABC?

[Featured Image by Phillippe Bosse/ABC Television Network]