Who Is Louis Tomlinson’s Friend Lunch Money Lewis?

Recent pictures of Louis Tomlinson with Lunch Money Lewis have raised a lot of questions with their fans because many people are wondering what the two of them could have to talk about.

This is especially true since Lunch Money Lewis captioned his picture with Louis Tomlinson with “proper workings.”

Interestingly, Lunch Money Lewis is from America, and, like Louis Tomlinson, is known for being a songwriter, record producer, and musician.

While it is obvious that Louis Tomlinson might have been hanging out with Lunch Money Lewis Lewis in order to write a song or record a music collaboration, there are other key reasons they could be hanging out together in Los Angeles outside of friendship.

For example, Lunch Money Lewis is really popular outside of America and Louis Tomlinson might be a big fan. Official Charts states that Lunch Money Lewis is popular in countries where One Direction is well-known such as the U.K. where his song “Bills” made it to the top of the music charts in 2015.

Another reason that Lunch Money Lewis and Louis Tomlinson might have crossed paths is X-Factor‘s October 2016 “Live Decider” show that featured Lunch Money Lewis as a performer.

In 2016, it was announced that Louis Tomlinson would have a more active role in the American X-Factor series as a judge.

Lunch Money Lewis might also be hanging out with Louis Tomlinson because Louis is part of Lunch Money Lewis’ pending “projects” for 2017.

When Lunch Money Lewis was on The Today Show for the Thanksgiving Day Parade in November 2016, he told Al Roker that he had projects “coming out at the beginning of the year.”

Outside of his undefined interaction with Louis Tomlinson, Lunch Money Lewis has a full career as a rapper with a humorous side.

For example, Lunch Money Lewis recently came out with a song about Donald Trump on February 17, but Louis Tomlinson was not mentioned as being a part of the song.

In early February Yo Gotti and Lunch Money Lewis released “Lifestyle.”

However, were these the only two projects that Lunch Money Lewis was referencing around Thanksgiving about 2017 — or is there more on the horizon involving new music with Louis Tomlinson?

Like the rest of One Direction, there is a lot of pressure on Louis Tomlinson to produce solo music while 1D is on a break, but that does not mean Louis will do it. Namely, in addition to raising a newborn, Louis Tomlinson’s mother died in her early 40s in late 2016.

Lunch Money Lewis might also be hanging out in Hollywood because he has some time off in the near future. For example, on Lunch Money Lewis’s website, it says that their next performance is June 11 at Laurel Live 2017 in Novelty, Ohio.

Lunch Money Lewis and Louis Tomlinson may have also been introduced through mutual friends. For example, on September 14, 2016, Lunch Money Lewis performed with Joe Jonas’ band, DNCE, in Puyallup, Washington.

Lunch Money Lewis also released a video with Pitbull and Flo Rida called “Green Light” around August 2016.

In an interview with Nashville’s Belmont University student newspaper Odyssey on October 17, 2016, Lunch Money Lewis stated he owes his music career to his family.

Growing up in Miami, everyone in his family was musically talented, and Lunch Money Lewis decided to start rapping at age 13.

Born Gamal Lewis, he got the name “Lunch Money” from his producer, Salaam Remi, in tenth grade.

As for a sneak peak at Lunch Money’s potential musical influences with Louis Tomlinson, Lewis said it was Kid Cudi and Kanye West that he could “relate to” when he “had no idea where his music would go” and was trying to keep his head up during hard times.

[Feature Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Absolut Elyx]