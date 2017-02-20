Angelina Jolie Reveals Intimate Details About Her Divorce From Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie got pretty emotional as she revealed intimate details regarding her highly publicized divorce from Brad Pitt in a recent BBC interview. While in Cambodia, Jolie was promoting her latest film, First They Killed My Father, when she was asked about the incident that led to her filing for divorce from Pitt, 53. The BBC reporter created space for the sensitive conversation by saying Jolie’s film was about “family” and “loss.” She then asked about the controversial incident that occurred which lead to her separation from the Oscar-winning actor.

“It was a very difficult time… Many people find themselves in this situation … My whole family have all been through a difficult time. My focus is my children, our children.”

The reporter asked if Jolie would like to comment on the highly publicized period in her life. Before the Hollywood director responded, the actress sighed deeply and started to get teary-eyed.

“I don’t want to say very much about [the incident] except to say that it was a very difficult time and we are a family. And we’ll always be a family… And we’ll get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it.”

Jolie then opened up when she was asked about how she’s is dealing with the stress resulting from their very public split. Jolie said she and her family have been through an incredibly difficult time and her only focus is her children.

“And as I said, we are and forever will be a family. And so that is how I’m coping. I’m coping with finding a way through to make sure this somehow makes us stronger and closer.”

Angelina Jolie and her kids make first public appearance since her split from Brad Pitt https://t.co/ezT26Md9IB pic.twitter.com/13uqfluklk — Huffington Post (@HuffingtonPost) February 19, 2017

On Saturday, February 18, Jolie went to meet the king of Cambodia in Siem Reap and brought all six children along — Maddox, 15; Pax, 13; Zahara, 12; Shiloh, 10; and twin siblings, Vivienne and Knox, 8. Jolie, who adopted her eldest son in 2002 from Cambodia, noted that “Maddox is happy to be back in his country.”

In October, Pitt was hit with allegations of child abuse which allegedly stemmed from an incident aboard a September special flight. According to court documents filed by Angelina, Brad Pitt got into an altercation with their 15-year-old son Maddox. An FBI investigation found no evidence of the incident to support the allegations. The case was closed in November.

Brad Pitt was cleared by the FBI of any and all wrongdoing involving his children. Us Weekly confirmed in November of 2016 that this clearance includes the alleged incident involving his eldest son Maddox.

“In response to allegations made following a flight within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States which landed in Los Angeles carrying Mr. Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation… No charges have been filed in this matter.”

Angelina Jolie on Cambodia, film and family https://t.co/1t9OdpXiCt — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 20, 2017

During the BBC interview, when asked where she would like to see herself in five years, Jolie’s expression brightened. “At that stage do I have all teenagers?… At that stage I hope just standing.”

“In five years’ time I would like to be traveling around the world visiting my children, hoping that they’re just happy and doing interesting things in, I imagine, many different parts of the world, and I’ll be supporting them… And everything I do, I hope is that I represent something, and I represent the right things to my children and I give them the right sense of what they’re capable of, and the world as it should be seen, not through the prism of Hollywood or through a certain kind of life but really take them into the world where they have a really good sense of the come-round of people.”

Jolie also hinted at that her kids have needed some extra attention in the wake of their parents’ split. Jolie even mentioned a couple of her kids choose to sleep in her bedroom. Jolie was asked what she wants to do when she wakes up in the morning and her answer was to simply, “Get through the day.”

“It’s been a difficult few months. Right now I’m going through a moment where there’s just, everybody’s in my room — two hamsters and two dogs and two children at the moment. It’s wonderful. So usually I just wake up trying to figure out who’s going to get the dog out, who’s gonna start the pancakes and did anybody brush their teeth.”

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]