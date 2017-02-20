Jennifer Lopez Faked Drake Affair? Is She Back With Marc Anthony? [Rumors]

Jennifer Lopez and Drake, who have reportedly been a couple for a while, might just have faked their relationship.

It’s true that Jennifer Lopez has never really admitted to being in a relationship with Drake and it looks like all that love-talk was all for the music. Hollywood Life has reported that the two are making music together, although their relationship didn’t really work out.

Jennifer Lopez and Drake have worked on the song very hard but neither is satisfied with what they have at the moment. “As far as the track they were working on together is concerned, Jennifer Lopez and Drake did work in the studio for a song they want to release together, yet neither of the perfectionists are super happy with the results so far. They are sending the song back to their producers to rework the lyrics and beat. Both J.Lo and Drake love their fans and when they drop a track together, they want it to be a smash,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively.

But it looks like Jennifer Lopez didn’t really have any expectations to start with. “She likes him but her expectations for the relationship were always pretty low,” Inquisitr has reported.

JLo has a lot of insecurities regarding Drake, the sources had said. It was stated that he always had a hard time being faithful. “J.Lo’s as confident as any sexy woman could be, but she’s worried like hell about Drake next weekend at his Super Bowl gig,” a source told Hollywood Life exclusively.

“Him, being around all those half-naked strippers. That’s just asking for trouble,” the sources have said.

The sources went on to say that Jennifer doesn’t like the fact that she has to worry about Drake not being able to keep his hands to himself. “She’s nervous Drake’s not going to keep his hands to himself. That’s like dangling a mouse in front of a snake,” the sources continued.

The reason it hasn’t worked out romantically for Drake and Jennifer Lopez could also be because Marc Anthony is reportedly very much in their lives and Marc was hoping Jennifer Lopez and Drake’s romance fizzles out. However, it can’t be said with utmost certainty if Drake and Jennifer Lopez’s brake up had anything to with Marc.

“Jennifer and Marc continue to talk and are very good friends,” the source shares. “Marc is going to be a constant presence in her life and hopes that this fling with Drake just fizzles out. Jennifer is a hopeless romantic and Marc is praying that once the honeymoon phase of dating Drake is over, she will come back to him,” Inquistir had reported.

“[He] is absolutely devastated about her romance with Drake,” the insider says of Marc. Does that mean Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez may be back together? If Jennifer Lopez is so hung up on Marc Anthony then why is she not getting back with him? It looks like Lopez has trust issues when it comes to Marc Anthony. “She was having major doubts because of the trust issues she’s always had with Marc,” the source reveals.

Of course, at this point in time, Jennifer Lopez is concerned about her kids and she wants to give them “solid ground” and that’s not possible with Marc Anthony in her life. “[She] didn’t want to put the kids through the emotional turmoil of possibly getting back together with their dad if it wasn’t on solid ground.”

Do you think Jennifer Lopez and Drake’s relationship was all fake? Do you think Jennifer Lopez would get back together with Marc Anthony? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.