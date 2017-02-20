‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans Shares Sweet Video Of Daughter Ensley

Jenelle Evans spent time with her oldest son, Jace, over the weekend.

Since giving birth to her third child, daughter Ensley Jolie Eason, at the end of last month, Jenelle Evans has been spending tons of time at home with her boyfriend, David Eason, and enjoying their new family member. Meanwhile, Jace, who has been cared for by the Teen Mom 2 star’s mom since shortly after his birth, came to visit a short time later.

During Jace’s visit with his mom and her boyfriend on Saturday, February 18, Jenelle Evans shared a video of the boy sitting beside her boyfriend, Eason, and holding their youngest child, his baby sister Ensley.

“Melt my heart some more you guys,” Jenelle Evans wrote in the caption of the video.

Jenelle Evans continued to shared a few more posts during Jace’s weekend visit, including a photo which featured Jace and Kaiser, her second son, posing on each side of Ensley as she laid on her back.

Along with the photo, Jenelle Evans wrote, “I promise forever and always you will have the best protectors on the planet my little angel.”

Jenelle Evans and David Eason welcomed daughter Ensley on January 24 and the following day, the Teen Mom 2 star’s co-star, Chelsea Houska, welcomed her second child, son Watson Cole DeBoer.

Throughout her time on Teen Mom 2, Jenelle Evans has been struggling with her strained relationship with her mother and her ongoing custody battle for Jace. Last year, it was confirmed that while Jenelle Evans was allowed to spend time with her oldest son every weekend, her mother, Barbara, maintained full custody of the child.

As fans have seen during the last couple of seasons of the show, Jenelle Evans is doing what she can to prove that she is now a much more fit parent than she was years ago when she gave birth to Jace and proceeded to struggle with an addiction to drugs.

“Jace recently asked me: ‘When can I live with you again?'” Jenelle Evans revealed to People Magazine in March of last year. “I said: ‘Well, hopefully by the summer you’ll be living here.’ But that’s all I told him – I don’t want him to know too much right now ’cause it’s really detrimental.”

Jenelle Evans and her mother, Barbara, have attempted to resolve their custody issues between themselves, but unfortunately, they’ve been unable and Barbara doesn’t seem to be convinced that her daughter is ready to care for Jace full time. She’s also not sure that Jace is prepared to move of her home after growing accustomed to her looking after him.

“We really don’t talk other than if it’s about Jace, because if we are around each other too much we start arguing,” Jenelle Evans admitted.

Following several rescheduled court dates, Jenelle Evans and her mom remain locked in a battle over custody with no end in sight. Meanwhile, Jenelle Evans reportedly filed for full custody of her second son, Kaiser, whose father is her ex-fiance Nathan Griffith, earlier this year. According to a report by In Touch Weekly magazine last month, Jenelle Evans allegedly felt that Griffith was a bad influence on their son.

After a court appearance at the time of the report, Jenelle Evans’ ex-fiance was reportedly denied unsupervised visitation with Kaiser. “He has to have supervised visits with his mother supervising him with Kaiser from now on,” a source revealed.

