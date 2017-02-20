Selena Gomez, The Weeknd To Cover ‘Vogue’ Magazine Amid Wedding Rumors

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd could potentially be landing themselves the next Vogue cover, it has been alleged.

The couple, who have been dating for three months, are still going strong, Hollywood Life shares, stressing that their relationship is reaching new heights. And now that the world knows the twosome are officially an item, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd see no reason why they shouldn’t take on the opportunity to cover Vogue magazine.

A source for the outlet reveals that Anna Wintour was recently approached with the idea of having Selena Gomez and her beau grace a forthcoming cover, and from what had been gathered, the fashion mogul didn’t hesitate one bit — she immediately agreed to the idea.

Hollywood Life makes it known that doing photo shoots with Hollywood couples usually tends to drive a bigger readership and more copies being sold on newsstands, and considering how much attention Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have received regarding their romance, Wintour would be out of her mind to say no, the insider gushed.

“Heck yes! Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are the hottest couple around these days and they could be taking the romance to the pages of ‘Vogue,'” the source explained. “The singers are up for a sexy and stylish fashion spread together.”

“Selena and Anna Wintour discussed a possible photo shoot with The Weeknd. Anna loves the idea. Celebrity couples always do well for Vogue and needless to say Selena and The Weeknd are today’s top trendsetters and Hollywood’s hottest couple.”

The photo shoot will be very different than to the ones Vogue has previously done with the likes of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Instead, editors are keen to have Selena Gomez and her boyfriend fly out to a romantic location — the theme of love and adoration will definitely be sensed just by the background the shoot will be held at.

“Paris and Greece were named as potential location shoots,” a source concluded by saying. There’s no actual date being put into place as to when Selena Gomez and The Weeknd will take part in this fun shoot — it may not even be until the end of the year.

The “Starboy” hitmaker is currently on his world tour, with reports claiming that Selena Gomez is planning to accompany her man across the globe for the majority of the shows.

Trying to find the time to cover Vogue magazine won’t be the only problem Selena Gomez will be having, now that she’s made it known she’s following her man on the road. Gomez is also said to be working on her forthcoming studio album, and while there’s no date for the release of the newest record just yet, sources say that Selena is close to wrapping up her studio sessions.

Whether or not the Vogue magazine cover shoot is ever going to happen has yet to be determined, especially now that Selena and The Weeknd are said to be planning so many things for one another. The touring, a new album, and slowly but surely progressing forward with their relationship.

Selena reportedly had to deny claims that she was already engaged to the “Can’t Feel Myself” singer, as claimed by Mirror. While she’s definitely head over heels in love with The Weeknd, Selena Gomez has not looked that far ahead to already consider the idea of getting married to a man she’s only been seeing for three months.

What comes to your mind when you envision Selena Gomez and her beau covering a forthcoming Vogue issue? Would it draw enough interest for you to buy it?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]