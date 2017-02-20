‘The Purge 4’ Release Date Revealed, Could Explore Collapse Of Democracy

A fourth installment to The Purge franchise has been confirmed, and it has also been announced that its release date will be July 4, 2018.

Deadline were the first to confirm that Universal, Blumhouse and Platinum Dunes are moving ahead with a new Purge film, something that had been rumored ever since Purge: Election Year managed to outdo the grosses of its predecessors.

The publication confirmed that James DeMonaco, who created the Purge franchise and wrote and directed the previous efforts, doesn’t have any plans to oversee the new Purge film, but he is writing the script for it. James DeMonaco is also going to be very hands on in searching for a new director for the fourth film, too, which he will do alongside its producers.

At the moment the plot for The Purge 4 is being kept a secret, as they look to hone and perfect the script ahead of is eventual production. Back around the release of Purge: Election Year James DeMonaco divulged a potential plot for a sequel to Cinemablend, though, which he teased could actually be a prequel to the other Purge films.

And considering that he started off his explanation by admitting, “I don’t think I’ll direct it,” there’s a very good chance that the below could actually prove to be true, too. Especially because the proposed plot for The Purge 4 would be prescient to the current political and social climate, as James DeMonaco teased that he wants to explore the origins of the Purge franchise.

I would actually go back and I would try to talk about how it all started. That seems the natural next chapter in this, is to say, ‘Alright, we’ve done this trilogy. We see how it got to this point of someone trying to end it – this presidential figure. Now let’s go back and see how the f*** all this came about.’ How did this country get to a place where we were now accepting this kind of atrocity, this terrible thing, each year? I think there’s something interesting in that.

During this discussion, James DeMonaco once again reiterated that he didn’t want to direct The Purge 4, but did insist that as well as writing it that he also wanted to produce it, too, so that he could still be involved in the direction of the series.

I don’t think I’ll direct, between you and I. You can print that, I mean. I’m thinking of maybe writing or at least producing it, to make sure it stays true to what I like about the movies.

It’s no surprise that the Purge franchise is getting a new film, as it has proven to be a rather lucrative series for Universal Pictures. The first Purge film was released back in 2013, and while it only cost $3 million to make it went on to gross $89.3 million, even though its reviews were less than stellar as it amassed a score of just 37% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Purge: Anarchy then followed in 2014, and it was even more successful for Universal Pictures as it grossed $111.9 million from just a $9 million budget. The reviews were a little kinder for Anarchy, too, as it received 56% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Purge: Election Year was the most successful installment to the franchise yet, though, as it cost just $10 million to make and grossed $118.6 million. Its reviews didn’t quite match Anarchy’s though, as it only achieved an approval rating of 54% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The announcement of a fourth Purge film puts to bed previous rumors that a television series might focus on the formation of the New Founding Fathers and how they then overthrew the U.S. Government because of the social unrest caused by the economic collapse.

