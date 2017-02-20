Horror Fans Join In On The ‘Leatherface’ Twitter Campaign, #WeWantLeatherface

Leatherface is one of the numerous horror movies that fans have been looking forward to in 2017, but it appears now that it might not get released. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is considered one of the best horror movies of all time and the 1974 film would end up becoming a major influence on the genre for years to come. It’s (very) loosely inspired by real life necrophiliac and murderer Ed Gein, who also inspired Psycho and Silence of the Lambs, but it was taglined as a true story. This added to the fear and hype of the movie and before people knew it, Leatherface was a pop culture icon. The horror baddie is just as popular today as he was decades ago; another addition to this franchise would be widely welcomed by fans of horror movies.

Lionsgate has completed the filming of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre prequel (Leatherface), but it has been reported that they have are very hesitant on releasing it. BloodyDisgusting has taken matters into their own hands by creating a #WeWantLeatherface Twitter campaign.

“As you’re probably aware by now, the Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo-directed Leatherface, a prequel to Tobe Hooper’s Texas Chain Saw Massacre, is complete and ready for release; unfortunately, it seems that Lionsgate has cold feet about, well, actually releasing it. And that’s why we launched the #WeWantLeatherface campaign over on Twitter this past weekend. The goal? To show Lionsgate that we want to see the movie. To hopefully lessen their fears about releasing it. We encourage you to use the hashtag and spread the word.”

While fans encourage Lionsgate to release the horror movie in 2017, for now they will have to be happy with some insight into the story. In the BloodyDisgusting article, Seth Sherwood (Leatherface scriptwriter) provided some information in regards to the storyline.

“When I was writing Leatherface, I tried really hard to make it feel like part of the franchise on the whole— which is actually not easy when you consider continuity was pretty loose between the original trilogy and two remakes that followed it. Leatherface is very much about identity. Instead of starting Jed Sawyer as a gibbering simpleton, I was more interested in taking somebody that could almost pass as normal and then explore how they could be reduced to nothing. Leatherface doesn’t know who he is, he doesn’t remember his family— but the saw becomes integral to restoring that… because the saw IS family!”

Though the original is the most popular, there have been a total of six other movies in the horror franchise that have had their share of popularity:

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2(1986)

Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation(1994)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre(the 2003 remake of the original)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Begininning(2006)

Texas Chainsaw 3D(2013)

The Beginning served as a prequel focusing on everyone’s favorite chainsaw-wielding maniac, but it didn’t provide a lot of depth to his character. It sounds like Leatherface would provide that depth. With titles like Saw: Legacy, Alien: Covenant, and Cult of Chucky, it looks like horror movies from years gone by is the theme in 2017; fans would love Leatherface to be added to that list.

OTHER ARTICLES ON HORROR MOVIES FROM THE INQUISITR

Four Of The Best Horror Movies Of 2016 Are Now On Amazon Prime 2017

Best Horror Movies On Netflix: Revisiting ‘Jaws’ With ‘Bop’ Commentary

Review Of 2017 Horror Movies ‘Don’t Hang Up’ And ‘Don’t Knock Twice’

Horror Movies 2017: Updates On ‘Saw: Legacy’ And New ‘Halloween’

Horror Movies 2017: 2017 Marks The Return Of Horror Icons

The Best Horror Movies On Hulu That Aren’t On Netflix

[Featured Image by New Line Cinema]