Farrah Abraham’s Mom’s Music Video Perplexes The Internet [Watch]

Believe it or not, it’s true. Debra Danielsen, the 25-year-old Teen Mom OG star’s mom, actually raps in the newly released clip for “Debz OG.” The Teen Mom matriarch’s new music video is being variously described as “bonkers” and “unwatchable” by certain online entertainment news outlets. Are you ready to take a look at Farrah Abraham’s mom’s music video? Check out the video for Debra Danielsen’s song “Debz OG” below, if you dare.

Farrah’s mom’s music video was apparently concocted as a publicity ploy in conjunction with Debra’s Teen Mom television special, Being Debra. The unique installment of Farrah Abrahams’s Teen Mom OG saga reportedly covered Danielsen’s rocky relationship with her famous debutante daughter and the romantic relationship with her fiance, David. Being Debra aired on MTV on Wednesday night, did you check it out?

According to Us Weekly, Farrah Abraham’s mom’s music video was initially released on Monday, February 13, in the run-up to her Being Debra TV special. As published by the celebrity mag, Farrah’s mom apparently pulls no punches when it comes to her matronly emcee skills — an excerpt of the celebrity materfamilias rap song follows.

“Hello, I’m Debra / You’ve seen my face on camera / You’ve seen me on your TV / You think you know, whateva.” […] “I’ve had my ups and downs / But now I’m bigger, better / Everybody throw your hands up high / If you’ve got your s–t together.”

As evidenced, the accompanying rap track is apparently not some fly-by-night operation for the mother of Farrah Abraham. As frequent viewers will recall, Farrah herself released a music video called “Blowin” back in 2014. Check out Abraham and her mother in the below Instagram post teasing the “Debz OG” music video.

Get ready for a new episode of #TM2Live tonight at 10/9c! @mtv We’re teasing a clip from my mom Debra’s new rap music video! ???????????????? #DebzOG special airing this Wednesday ???????? @MTV A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Feb 13, 2017 at 6:35pm PST

Entertainment Weekly described Abraham’s mom’s music video as “bonkers.” The news magazine also highlighted the previous musical endeavors from Farrah. Did you ever hear Abraham’s single “Blowin” or pick up her album My Teenage Dream Ended?

“Debz’s track joins her family’s storied history of dabbling in the choral arts, as Abraham memorably released her debut album, My Teenage Dream Ended, in 2012, followed by an EDM single, “Blowin,” in 2014.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham will seemingly wrestle with any entertainment avenue, be it TV, music, or adult film. Abraham was rumored to have filmed a new adult video with Toochi Kash back in June. The internet rumblings of a new Farrah sex tape followed the Teen Mom actress’ so-called “secret private sex tape” that was released by Vivid Entertainment in 2013. The quote-unquote “leaked” video also featured porn star James Deen and was titled Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom.

Following the aforementioned adult video’s release, Farrah Abraham apparently claimed the tape truly was leaked and that she was not comfortable with its distribution. According to various news outlets, the veracity of Abraham’s narrative about the tape being private remain apparently dubious. In July, Radar Online termed Farrah’s various sex tape coverup claims as “lies” and admonished the Teen Mom OG star for her apparent dishonesty.

Anyway, heck out Farrah Abraham’s mom’s music video directly below.

What do you think of Farrah’s mom’s music video? Would you call yourself a fan of Debra Danielsen’s rap song? Do you watch Teen Mom OG? Let us know your thoughts on Abraham and her mom in the comments section below.

