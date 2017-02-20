‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn Scrambles With Ivy, Spectra Debuts

The week of February 20 should be a juicy one on The Bold and the Beautiful. Spoilers tease that Ivy will be shaking things up after seeing Ridge and Quinn kiss and Brooke may be in for a stunning reveal. Sally is ready to make things happen with the revived Spectra Fashions and Bill is going to be doing some meddling on this front. What else is on the way during the next few episodes?

During Friday’s show, Ivy spotted Ridge and Quinn sharing another kiss and she did not wait long to confront her friend over what she saw. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central indicate that Quinn will be scrambling to talk Ivy down after this buzzworthy kiss, but her efforts may not be all that successful.

Brooke has brushed off Bill’s attempts to win her back, certain that she is on the verge of marrying the man of her dreams. However, things are not in as solid a state as she thinks and there are complications ahead on this front. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers note that Brooke and Ridge will talk about their plans as he asks if she still wants to wed and he will open up to her. She is seemingly ready to tie the knot, but Ivy will soon be speaking up and this could turn everything upside down.

Ivy will confront Ridge about what she knows, and she will soon tell Brooke that there are some things she needs to know. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Ivy will tell Brooke something about Ridge and Quinn, but viewers will have to tune in to see just how much she reveals.

Sally Spectra is determined to revive her family’s company and she is on the verge of debuting her first line. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Bill will be determined to ensure that the Spectra launch fails and he’ll be ready to sabotage things as needed. He wants the Spectra building for himself and teasers share that he’ll make some shady connections to try to ensure that he gets what he wants.

Thomas is frustrated at work and things get more intense when Steffy shares some criticism regarding his designs that rub him the wrong way. Many viewers figure that at this point, it is just a matter of time before Thomas leaves Forrester and joins Sally in her effort to rebuild her family company. Spectra Fashions will preview its new line during the coming week and everybody involved will be on pins and needles as they wait for the initial reviews.

Sally, Shirley, C.J., Darlita, and Saul have all already popped up and SheKnows Soaps details that Sally’s teenage sister Coco will soon debut as well. Viewers may well recognize actress Courtney Grosbeck as she steps into the role of Coco, as she previously played the role of Hank’s bratty daughter Ruby Rizzoli on Parenthood. The Spectra family is clearly going to be around for a while and it sounds as if there are plenty of antics on the way.

What comes next for Ridge and Quinn? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that they will come to an agreement that they need to nip this ongoing flirtation in the bud and at this point, it seems that they will manage to avoid having either Eric or Brooke find out. However, with Ivy in the know and Katie suspicious, it seems likely that it’s only a matter of time before this turns everything upside down.

How will Sally do with her first Spectra line and how far will Bill go to destroy the company’s efforts? Will Brooke end up with Bill after all that has transpired? What finally pushes Thomas over the edge to leave Forrester Creations? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that things will be getting wild during the week of February 20 and fans will not want to miss what comes next.

[Featured image by Invision by the Television Academy/AP]