Beyonce Flaunting Pregnancy To Dispel Surrogate Rumors: Coachella Still On

Beyonce isn’t done flaunting her baby bump just yet.

The 35-year-old singer, who recently performed at the Grammys, is said to have told her family and friends that there’ll be plenty more photos surfacing of her pregnancy on social media, stressing that the surrogacy rumors were definitely hurtful the first time around.

When Beyonce announced she was expecting her first child Blue Ivy in 2011, many were under the impression that the “Formation” star was lying about actually being pregnant. Numerous photos surfaced of Beyonce’s stomach folding in what appeared to be the shape of a cushion while doing press interviews for her album 4.

The shocking photographs would lead the media to speculate whether or not Beyonce was actually pregnant with Blue at the time, or whether she had opted for a surrogate mother instead. Some outlets claimed Beyonce was having trouble conceiving while others spread the rumor that the Hollywood star was said to have been “too scared” to carry her own child.

The media’s fascination regarding Beyonce’s first pregnancy was enough for the “Sorry” hitmaker to tell her family and friends that she’s taking a different approach this time around — not only is she pregnant with twins, she’s going to flaunt her weight gain and her baby bump wherever she can.

Her performance at the Grammys, last Sunday, was all about her pregnancy. There was no cover-up, Beyonce purposely wanted to let the world see every angle of her growing bump, to dispel any chances that the press would once again label her as someone who was faking her pregnancy, the same way they did the first time around.

Hollywood Life explains that it’s hard to fake being pregnant when expecting twins, so Beyonce will be interested to see how the media will try and deny the fact that she really is carrying two children.

“She found it very disheartening when she received so much criticism and backlash during her first pregnancy because everyone thought it was fake and that she had a surrogate,” a source tells the outlet.

And that’s not to say that her pregnancy with Blue Ivy was a lie — Beyonce is firmly sticking to the statement she had made at the time. There was no surrogate used when Blue was conceived, and while Beyonce and Jay Z were very reluctant to share intimate pregnancy photos at the time, that shouldn’t be the reason people begin to think Blue Ivy isn’t Beyonce’s biological mother.

“So the reason why she is flaunting her pregnancy bump this time around is because she doesn’t want anyone to have any doubt that her pregnancy is real,” the insider continued to add.

Beyonce famously took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her fans on February 1, posting a stunning photo of herself holding her bump, with the caption that read, “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

Regarding her forthcoming performance at Coachella, sources say that Beyonce is very much still wanting to headline the festival in April, NY Mag mentions, but it’ll all depend on whether or not it’ll be safe for her to do so, considering the fact that she’s already quite far into her pregnancy.

Following her last appearance at Coachella, it’s also being said that Beyonce is planning to take a much-needed break from the music industry, having just completed her successful Formation World Tour in October, grossing over $220 million worldwide.

