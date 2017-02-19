Caitlyn Jenner Replacing Arnold Schwarzenegger As ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ Host?

Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly in talks to take over Arnold Schwarzenegger’s hosting duties on The Celebrity Apprentice, having failed to impress NBC execs with his performance on the most recent series.

According to reports, producers were hoping that Arnold’s involvement with one of the network’s most popular shows would help it sustain its viewership, convinced that Schwarzenegger had enough appeal to replace Donald Trump and be interesting enough for people to tune in every week.

Unfortunately, however, that wasn’t the case. The ratings that NBC gathered from the first three episodes were very disappointing, to say the least, FOX News reports. It left execs with no other choice but to find someone new that could fill Arnold’s position, and this time, it’s all about getting someone who can draw in viewers.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, several names have been thrown out in recent meetings regarding the show’s future. Two of the most notable names that have been mentioned consistently are John Cena and Caitlyn Jenner.

An insider explains that Cena can attract a younger demographic because of his popularity in the WWE, but getting John to sign on for a show such as The Celebrity Apprentice could prove itself to be quite a task because of the fact that wrestling contracts are usually known to forbid its stars from exploring other ventures such as TV appearances for an entire series.

So, while John Cena might not be able to take on the role as the next chairman in the boardroom, Caitlyn Jenner is still very much available, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Since Caitlyn’s reality show, I Am Cait, was cancelled on the E! network, the former Olympic champion has had much more time on her hands to explore new opportunities, and taking on such a unique role and follow in the footsteps of Donald Trump as the host of TCA would be great for Caitlyn.

“This season has been one of the lowest-rated in the show’s history, and NBC needs to make changes,” the source notes. “Fans aren’t surprised that producers are already thinking about replacing Arnold Schwarzenegger for the next season Some insiders believe that John Cena would make a great host for the show.”

“He already has plenty of experience hosting a good number of shows. Reality television star Caitlyn Jenner is also tipped for the job. She hasn’t had any stable work ever since her E! docu-series ‘I Am Cait,’ was pulled off the air last year.”

Caitlyn Jenner has made it no secret that she’s been supporting Donald Trump throughout his run for president in 2016. Taking over his position on the NBC show could potentially be just what the former athlete needs to prove herself to the world that she has more to give than what fans had seen on her reality show.

According to reports at the time of the E! network confirming the cancellation of I Am Cait, it had been said that producers weren’t happy with the material Caitlyn Jenner was giving them, mainly finding herself arguing with her family and discussing outfits she planned to wear for red carpet events.

The show’s failure was quite evident. The first series opened with 2.1 million viewers while season two’s opener only managed to attract 800,000 viewers, gradually declining week-to-week.

Caitlyn Jenner has yet to comment on reports claiming that she will be replacing Arnold Schwarzenegger on the next series of Celebrity Apprentice. Considering the supposed fact that she has much more time on her hands now, there’s a good chance that if the offer is still on the table, Jenner will jump at the chance right away.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]