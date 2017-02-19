Angelina Jolie Attempts Damage Control With PR Team Amid Brad Pitt Divorce

Angelina Jolie is reportedly attempting to clean up her image, convinced that her divorce from Brad Pitt has had a tremendous impact on her Hollywood reputation, it’s been alleged.

At the time of her divorce announcement, it was claimed by Brad’s team that Angelina Jolie was out to portray the father-of-six as a man who was incapable of taking care of his kids, which would explain to fans why the “Salt” star was seeking sole custody.

TMZ then claimed that Brad had been dealing with substance abuse — a claim with Brad Pitt and his rep firmly denied, insisting that this was just another smear campaign from Angelina, hoping that making her ex-husband look bad would grant her points to win the court battle.

Of course, now Angelina Jolie is supposedly seeing that the alleged plan she had initially thought would lead her to victory has immensely failed, with fans wondering why the actress was going to great lengths in preventing Brad from seeing his kids.

Their divorce and custody battle is still ongoing, but Angelina Jolie is said to be fully aware of the fact that her Hollywood reputation has been affected by the drama of her separation from Brad, who has reportedly been distraught by some of his ex-wife’s recent actions.

Celebrity attorney Raoul Felder tells Page Six that the chances of Angelina being able to clean up her image after all that has transpired in recent months, it would truly be an astonishing surprise.

“Hiring a p.r. person now is like going for a checkup at the doctor after you’ve already had the heart attack. The real skill would have been avoiding the p.r. problem to begin with … Angelina has for years used her kids, and used the UN, for her own benefit. Now, even with great p.r., her image issues are not going to go away.”

Angelina Jolie has portrayed Brad Pitt as a bad father, Celeb Dirty Laundry notes, having made it seem as if the actor was a danger to their six children — a claim that the movie star has branded as bizarre and outrageously false.

There’s no doubt that Pitt will fight just as much as Angelina Jolie will as their court date nears. The former couple will reportedly set themselves back by $10 million once all is said and done, making it one of the most expensive Hollywood court battles in years, but considering that Brad could potentially lose custody of his beloved kids, he’s willing to put as much money on the line as he needs to.

Insiders say that Angelina Jolie and Brad are no longer on speaking terms. In fact, they supposedly haven’t even seen each other since it was announced that Jolie had filed for divorce five months ago.

From what CDL has claimed, its sources are under the impression that Angelina is worried that her Hollywood reputation has been tarnished so much that industry execs may start boycotting her for future movie roles and charity work — something which Jolie is known to be very passionate about.

Angelina Jolie has never publicly spoken out about her ongoing divorce battle with Brad, but it’s clear that she has no intentions to ever get on good terms with her former beau again. At the very most, she will have to agree to join custody, if that is what the judge ends up ruling for the A-list stars.

What do you make of this? Does Angelina Jolie stand a chance to fix her Hollywood reputation knowing all the things she reportedly plotted in order to portray Brad as the villain in their marriage?

[Featured Image by Jordan Pix/Getty Images]