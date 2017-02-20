Liberty German And Abigail Williams: Man In Photo Main Suspect In Teen Murders

Police say a man seen in a photo captured as he walked along a northern Indiana trail around the same time murdered teens Liberty German and Abigail Williams were in the region, is now the primary suspect in their killings.

Initially, police simply wanted to question the yet unidentified male regarding the deaths of Liberty, 14, and Abigail, 13, considering him a person of interest in the case. However, according to Fox 59 News, on Sunday, Indiana State Police announced that evidence found has led officials to conclude that the man is a suspect.

Fox 59 further reports that a press release from the state police says the following regarding the man and his involvement in the case.

“During the course of the investigation, preliminary evidence has led investigators to believe the person, in the distributed photo, is suspected of having participated in the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.”

Police Sgt. Tony Slocum commented on the photographed man, saying, “He’s not just someone we want to talk to… we consider him a suspect in these murders,” reports the Chicago Tribune. Sgt. Slocum added, “We’re officially calling him a suspect versus a subject we’re looking to speak to. He’s going to be our main suspect at this time.”

Missing Liberty German and Abigail Williams pictures,also 13,are found dead https://t.co/Uw2aAgkKLU pic.twitter.com/4nLP9qA0AN — infowe (@infowe) February 15, 2017

Sgt. Slocum further noted that because the man has failed to contact police after two photos of him were released to the public is another reason he is described as a suspect in the girls’ murders. The Tribune reports he said, “That doesn’t make him a suspect by not contacting us. It’s the totality of the evidence we’ve been developing so far that leads us to that.”

The man in the photo is believed to have been wearing a blue coat or jacket with a hoodie, as well as blue jeans around the same time that Liberty and Abigail were dropped off in the area.

Abigail Williams and Liberty German were laid to rest on Sunday afternoon. @JessWintersNews has more. https://t.co/QX86LuAQYZ — WISH-TV (@WISH_TV) February 20, 2017

The bodies of Liberty and Abigail were discovered near Delphi, a suburb of Indianapolis, on Tuesday, February 14, not far from an abandoned railroad bridge. The location is part of a trail system that the two young teens had planned to take a hike on during a free day off of school, the Tribune reports.

This is what Abigail Williams and Liberty German were wearing when they went missing near Delphi yesterday. https://t.co/bRRrWYl7mA pic.twitter.com/3AsQUVkLrs — FOX59 News (@FOX59) February 14, 2017

On Saturday, thousands of people came together in Delphi to take part in a motorcycle memorial ride to honor and commemorate the lives of Liberty and Abigail, ABC News reports.

Lots of people out in support of the motorcycle/car ride today to benefit the families of Abigail Williams and Liberty German. #delphi pic.twitter.com/EXvfVV4Apb — Domenica Bongiovanni (@DomenicaReports) February 18, 2017

The Lafayette Journal & Courier notes that over 3,000 individuals took part in the ride, while hundreds more watched the event take place. Jennifer Segal, Brad Henry, and Janis Grassmeyer, who are all friends of Abigail’s mother, organized the event, which they called the Abby Williams and Libby German Benefit Ride.

Motorcycles overtaking Delphi today. Ride to benefit Abigail Williams and Liberty German. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/5urCzTlwLf — Jessica Smith (@JessicaASmith8) February 18, 2017

Drivers of motorcycles and cars paid a $20 registration fee, while passengers submitted $5 for a ride that began at the Office Tavern Bar in Delphi to the Whiskey and Wine Saloon in Monticello, the Journal & Courier reports. All funds raised from the event will be split between the families of Liberty and Abigail, according to its organizers.

Saturday’s turnout was greater than anyone expected, which prompted Jennifer Segal to state, “We’re kind of overwhelmed, but it’s a great overwhelmed.”

Byron Padgett, who attended the ride told the Journal & Courier, “Today, everybody’s [sic] friends, you know – brothers and sisters… Especially with everything else going on in the world…” He added, “Today, everybody’s here for one reason, and that’s people can still get together for a good cause.”

Anyone with information regarding the man in the photo or the murders of Liberty German and Abigail Williams is urged to call the Delphi Murder Tip Line at 844-459-5786. Those who wish to offer information can remain anonymous if they so desire.

