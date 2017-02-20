Chris Brown Chasing After Rihanna? [Rumors]

Chris Brown and Rihanna’s relationship has been over for a long time, but it doesn’t look like the two are going to stop making headlines anytime soon.

The Inquisitr had reported that Chris Brown is still not over Rihanna and that he was “sad” right before Valentine’s Day. “Valentine’s Day is coming up and he’s a little sad,” the source explained.

The publication went on to say that he now realizes that the reason he broke up was because of his own mistakes. “He’s had some pretty bomb relationships that ended badly and he realizes that all of them were mostly his fault. He misses Kae and Rihanna. If he could have either of them back he’d be the happiest man on earth.” Does it mean that because Chris Brown has realized his mistake, and that he is chasing after Rihanna?

A post shared by @chrisbrownofficial on Feb 18, 2017 at 6:12pm PST

There were some rumors that Rihanna and Chris were even meeting each other, the Inquisitr had reported. It’s not clear how much of a truth there is to it, but it won’t be surprising if Rihanna responds to the way Chris Brown has changed.

There were also rumors that Chris Brown had possibly sent flowers to Rihanna on Valentine’s Day, Hollywood Life had reported. The publication has also stated that Chris Brown did this all out of genuine concern. The sources have said that he has a lot of respect for her. “It was the least he could do for two women he has the utmost love and respect for. The genuine gesture was to show them how special they are and let them know they’re on his mind on a day like this.” The two women being Karrueche Tran and Rihanna. It’s not clear if Chris Brown is chasing after only Rihanna or both Karrueche and Rihanna. But, one can say with confidence that he is still not over his past.

It’s been said that Chris Brown has changed a lot and is now moodier than ever, and, if you can believe it, feminist. “He’s moodier and more serious, but he’s much softer and a borderline feminist these days.”

While it’s true that the rumors surrounding Chris Brown and Rihanna are never going to end, Rihanna doesn’t really think she and Chris Brown are meant to be together. It is hard for Rihanna to get over what happened with her and Chris Brown. However, the sources are not ruling out any possibility of a musical collaboration.

“She made that mistake and will not return to him romantically,” a source has said, Hollywood Life reported.

“Could they be friends, could they return and record with each other again? Of course, but that is all it is going to be if Chris has his hopes up he will surely be disappointed in the result.” So if there are Rihanna and Chris Brown fans out there who would like to see the both of them making music together, they still might have a chance.

Chris Brown has always talked about his affair with Rihanna as something that had a huge affect on his life. He’s even gone on to say that his relationship with Rihanna left him broken.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]