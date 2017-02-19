Kim Zolciak Not Wanted By ‘RHOA’ Cast Amid Nene Leakes Return Rumors

Kim Zolciak is being shunned by the current Real Housewives of Atlanta cast, with reports claiming that the likes of Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore would not be too pleased having to shoot with the TV personality.

It’s been rumored for weeks now that producers of the hit show are wanting to make the program’s tenth series its biggest one yet, Reality Tea reports, but the only way they think that can happen is if they bring back some of the most controversial former cast members.

Nene Leakes, who reportedly ditched the franchise to launch a career in Hollywood, is said to be considering the generous offer that has been made to her. Leakes is fully aware that execs at Bravo are willing to do anything just to have her back — even if it means she’d want more money before signing on for the next series.

Kim Zolciak is in a similar boat, with sources claiming that she’s negotiating the current offer that’s been made to her. After all, signing on for a full series on RHOA can be quite stressful, especially with all the drama that the housewives find themselves in.

It was famously said that the main reason why Kim left the show in the first place was due to all the drama she was constantly involved in — but now that more money is being put on the table, there are digits and commas in the paycheck that Zolciak just can’t say no to.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, the majority of the current cast members are excited to have Nene back, having noticed that the show isn’t the same without her presence. Leakes has played a tremendous part in making the show so successful, so her return hasn’t come as a shock to anybody.

Kim Zolciak, on the other hand, is not being invited back with open arms, a source tells the outlet, mentioning how the reality star has quite a handful of enemies on the show, and while it makes good TV, her fellow housewives aren’t willing to put up with her now that she’s been gone for so long.

“Both Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey are clearly pro-NeNe while Kim doesn’t really have anyone in her corner. If that weren’t enough, Kenya Moore has made it no secret that she’s not a fan of Kim Zolciak,” the outlet reveals.

“She slammed Kim for being desperate and needing the show to help pay her bills. She even made fun of Kim Zolciak’s rumored plastic surgery and ‘duck lips’ on the show. Clearly, no one is looking forward to having Kim back.”

It should be mentioned that if Kim Zolciak and Nene make their return to the show, two housewives will evidently be facing the boot. Cynthia Bailey could potentially be axed since the former model has already mentioned how she’s been considering the idea of moving to Los Angeles to pursue other business ventures outside of Atlanta.

Bringing back Kim Zolciak and Leakes is bound to ruffle a lot of feathers, especially now that the former frenemies are considered to be close pals. Fans are already wondering whether the duo will team up and defend one another, knowing that there’ll be people who won’t be happy to see them make their anticipated return later this year.

A spokesperson for Bravo has yet to confirm reports claiming that Kim Zolciak and Nene Leakes are coming back to the franchise as regular cast members. Deals are reportedly still being worked out, but an announcement is expected before the current series wraps.

Are you excited to see Kim Zolciak make her return to the show, or would you have preferred to watch it without her?

[Featured Image by Moses Robinson/Getty Images]