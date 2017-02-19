‘Young And Restless’ Spoilers: Lauren’s Frantic Over Scott, Reed Gets Sneaky

Where are things headed next on The Young and the Restless? Spoilers for the week of February 20 tease that there are intense developments on the way that fans will not want to miss. Lauren is on top of the world with a solid marriage to Michael and a plan to save Fenmore’s, but a crisis is about to arise with her son Scott. Victoria has control of Brash & Sassy back, but she’s facing complications with both Cane and Billy, as well as with her son Reed, while Jill is facing the aftermath of having a heart attack. What’s coming up next?

Viewers will see Lauren talking with Michael about Scott, the work he does, and how worried she is that she hasn’t heard from him recently. The Young and the Restless spoilers from SheKnows Soaps share that Paul will show up and will detail that Scott has been out of touch with the news agency he works for and Michael will admit that he had asked Paul to check up on Scott.

Naturally, Lauren will begin to panic and she’ll talk about flying over to the Middle East herself. Paul will get news that Scott may have been kidnapped and Young and Restless spoilers reveal that Lauren will get a call from Scott, but they get disconnected before he can do anything other than say his mother’s name.

This situation kicks off what should be a juicy storyline, as Soap Opera Digest recently revealed that Scott would be back in the picture soon. Actor Daniel Hall is stepping into the role, and some may remember him from his time on Guiding Light and a handful of other shows. As Lauren frets over her son’s fate, Young and Restless spoilers indicate that Michael will be right by her side, details Soap Central.

Jill is recovering from a heart attack and Young and Restless spoilers note that Victoria will get an update from Billy on Jill’s condition. They will discuss how much things will need to change and later, Victoria butts heads with Reed at home and Billy soon shows up to see Johnny and Katie. He’ll tell Reed about Jill and later Victoria will talk with her son about how one has to find happiness however they can. This seemingly sparks Reed to head off to the open mic night at the Underground that his mother had said he couldn’t do.

Victoria and Billy will share some heartfelt moments with one another as he apologizes for some of the things he’s said and tells her that she’s perfect just as she is. She’ll pay him some compliments too, but they will seemingly joke a bit about how he is a great father, but not necessarily a great husband.

Many Genoa City residents will gather at the Underground for the open mic night, and Young and Restless spoilers share that Chelsea will be a bit rattled when Abby says something about Chelsea being with Nick. Abby will also ask Nick about the warnings she’s received about working for Victor, and while Nick encourages her, he also cautions her.

Nick will worry that Chelsea’s gotten a bit scared off of the idea of having a relationship with him and when Sharon and Mariah arrive, Sharon will insist that she’s not upset by the idea of her ex-husband dating Chelsea. Sharon will head over to greet them, perhaps somewhat awkwardly, and the group will talk about Cassie a bit. Reed shows up and Mariah will cut him off from grabbing a drink at one point, and he’ll soon take the stage as Mariah records him.

As the week continues, Young and Restless spoilers share that Sharon and Nikki will set their differences aside and try to embrace a fresh start while Colin will struggle over his part in Jill’s medical issues. Jill will seemingly take her heart attack seriously and she’ll consider the changes she needs to make and Billy will get tough about keeping Colin away from her.

Ashley and Phyllis will be butting heads and Hilary will be angling to reconnect with Devon. Cane will try to take charge in the midst of the frustrations he’s been facing and Reed will find himself at the center of some attention. Michael will see something fishy between Gloria and Jack while Sharon will be making a confession to someone. Will she be able to keep her secret regarding why Dylan left town?

Just what comes next for Lauren, Michael, and Scott? Will Victoria and Billy consider reconnecting and is there trouble on the way for Lily and Cane? Will Jill really end things with Colin after her heart attack? The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that there is plenty of drama on the way and fans cannot wait to see how it all plays out during the week of February 20.

