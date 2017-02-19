Britney Spears Avoiding Katy Perry Diss, ‘Proud’ Of Infamous Meltdown

Britney Spears won’t acknowledge Katy Perry’s diss at her mental breakdown more than she already has because the singer is said to be “glad” of having overcome such a traumatic experience.

Britney made endless headlines throughout 2007, having formed friendships with the wrong group of people. Clubbing and an alleged substance abuse became a habit of the mother-of-two, who would eventually find herself being hospitalized in the midst of losing custody of her children.

It was a troubling time or Britney Spears, to say the least. But, as the months went by and Britney slowly but surely managed to get herself back on her feet through therapy, the help of her family, and her never-ending love for making music, it would eventually see the pop star make one of the most triumphant comebacks Hollywood has seen.

Hollywood Life reports that when Katy Perry made a joke about not having shaved her head as a sign that she hasn’t gone mentally insane yet, Britney Spears certainly took the comment as a dig at her, reportedly finding it immature and disrespectful.

But according to a source for the outlet, Britney is holding her head high, knowing that if she had never gotten the help she needed after suffering her abrupt meltdown, recalling the infamous time Spears shaved her head completely bald in 2007, one can assume that things could’ve ended much worse.

“It hasn’t gotten past Britney that it was ten years ago that she shaved her head in her epic meltdown, but the way she looks back at that incident from what she can remember, she is glad that it happened,” an insider revealed.

“The reason why she looks back at that time fondly is because it was the start of the road for her to get back on track and take back her life.”

There’s no doubt that Britney Spears lost a lot of things throughout her troubling mental breakdown — the most precious of them all was her children. Through the help of rehab clinics and her parents’ support, Britney made a tremendous turnaround and couldn’t be happier to know that she’s happy, healthy, and still has a sustainable career in music.

“So many amazing things have happened to her since that moment, including most importantly being alive, and she doesn’t take that lightly. So she has looked back at it and has obviously thought about it more since the Katy Perry dig, but she is taking it in stride and actually appreciates what has happened from it.”

It’s further added that there’s no bad blood between Britney Spears and Perry — in fact, Britney has always supported Katy with her music. It just so happens that the comments the “Chained To The Rhythm” hitmaker had made regarding mental illness were in very poor taste, whether it was a joke or not, Life & Style shares.

As previously mentioned, Britney Spears has no plans to carry on a supposed feud that has been perpetuated by the media. Instead, she wants to move forward and forget about Katy’s comments, according to Page Six. After all, the 35-year-old has better things to worry about, such as her successful residency in Las Vegas, earning her close to $15 million a year.

Katy has not publicly addressed her supposed shady remarks, with fans presuming that she most likely doesn’t think her comments were offensive enough to issue an apology. Of course, it can also be argued that an apology might have been offered via Katy’s team in private, which would explain why Britney Spears was so quick to end the feud with Perry.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]