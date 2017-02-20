‘Star Wars’ Star Carrie Fisher Predicted Her Own Death, Says James Blunt

James Blunt, music artist and friend to the late Carrie Fisher, is coming forward to reveal that the Star Wars actress may have foreseen her own death and revealed that information to him in a quirky way. As Blunt recounts the time he spent with Fisher, sharing that he felt that she was like a second mother to him, he reveals that perhaps Carrie knew, or suspected, that she might not be around much longer. While James admits the proof of Carrie’s prediction is no longer available, he asserts that the information provided by the Star Wars actress was accurate to the facts of her passing.

James Blunt Recalls His “American Mother,” Carrie Fisher

NME reports that James Blunt was closer to Carrie Fisher than most people realize, having met the Star Wars actress before he even released his first album. Blunt ended up staying in Fisher’s home, while he recorded Back to Bedlam for the debut album’s 2004 release, and later asked Carrie to be the godmother to his son.

“The saddest thing is that my son will never get to know someone I thought was the most special person. Fisher was my American mother, and a real inspiration,” Blunt said of the late Star Wars actress.

James says both he and Fisher thought of their living situation at the time as a madhouse and that was the inspiration for the title of his 2004 album. The experience helped Carrie and Blunt bond with James learning to appreciate Ms. Fisher’s unique sense of humor. For that reason, James didn’t think anything was amiss, when Carrie predicted her own death.

“She put a cardboard cutout of herself as Leia outside my room, with her date of birth and date of death on her forehead,” Blunt recalls. “I’m trying to remember what the date was, because it was around now – and I remember thinking it was too soon.”

While James says he will miss Carrie and mourns her loss deeply, which were sentiments he also shared with his Twitter followers, he adds that he believes Fisher passed on her own terms.

“She went out with a bang, as she was back in movies. Maybe it was a great time to go.”

Dan Aykroyd Remembers Ex-Fiancée Carrie Fisher With Fondness And Humor

Saturday Night Live introduced Dan Aykroyd and Carrie Fisher, but, as USA Today shared, it wasn’t until the two actors were working together on The Blues Brothers that sparks began to fly. Their romance progressed into a more serious relationship that included family dinners with Debbie Reynolds and, after a time, an engagement to be married.

“I gave Carrie a sapphire ring and subsequently in the romance she gave me a Donald Roller Wilson oil painting of a monkey in a blue dress next to a tiny floating pencil, which I kept for years until it began to frighten my children,” recalled Aykroyd of the proposal.

Fisher’s dry sense of humor, sometimes funny just for its tastelessness, marked her relationship with Dan and the actor recalls that she often brightened his spirits with her quirky words of wisdom. Once, she told Aykroyd to raise his chin, because he otherwise looked like a tuna.

“I love tiny babies. When they cry they turn red and look like screaming tomatoes,” Fisher also shared with her fiancee.

Things seemed to be going fine, until Dan bought a new home at Martha’s Vineyard. During a weekend getaway to the new property, accompanied by John Belushi and his wife, Aykroyd found out that the new house was a deal-breaker for Ms. Fisher. The Star Wars actress described the house as something that “was abandoned by Fred and Wilma Flintstone,” before requesting to be taken to the airport.

Still, The Blues Brothers star says he bore Carrie Fisher no ill will.

“Carrie wasn’t shallow, we had a great time,” Aykroyd says of the Star Wars princess. “She was also in love with Paul Simon. She married him but I hope she kept my ring.”

