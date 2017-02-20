Lana Del Rey ‘Love’ Francesco Carrozzini Is Not In New Song Lyrics

Is the reason Lana Del Rey fans have not heard from her “love” Francesco Carrozzini is due to his new interest in interior design due to his recently departed mother?

Updates about Lana Del Rey and Francesco Carrozzini being in the same place at the same time are difficult to find in 2017, and Lana Del Rey has been quiet on social media.

As it appears, the only announcements from Lana Del Rey on social media seem to be related to the occasional collaboration or a post about a festival she is headlining.

For example, Lana Del Rey is currently promoting her new song “Love” with a new video posted on February 18 and tweeted about an interview on Insta airing on Monday, February 20.

While there seems to be a lot of love in the air for Lana Del Rey, her rumored “love,” Francesco Carrozzini, is hard to find referenced in the lyrics to “Love.”

The same is also true about Lana Del Rey’s social media accounts. For example, Lana Del Rey’s Honeymoon Instagram account has a video of her laughing with friends in a kitchen, but Francesco Carrozzini does not seem to be there in posts from the recent past.

Although fans have been suspicious for awhile that they have broken up, Francesco Carrozzini and Lana Del Rey have never officially stated to the media that they are no longer together.

While Lana Del Rey only posts once a week, Francesco Carrozzini is frequently updating social media with one success after another.

Nevertheless, while Francesco Carrozzini’s social media does not seem to include Lana Del Rey, it does note that he is in the same city as her. Also, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Francesco Carrozzini has been using social media for sentimental posts about his mother, Franca Sozzani.

Francesco Carrozzini had a hard time over the winter because his mother, Franca Sozzani, died of cancer in early December 2016. After his mother passed away in Europe, Francesco was seen in Cuba and California as well as New York City.

Since he knew his mother was passing away in 2016 and she was based in Europe, it is understandable that Francesco Carrozzini would not be spending much time with Lana Del Rey in California.

Instead of being with Lana Del Rey, Francesco Carrozzini used his skills as a photographer to make a movie about Franca Sozzani’s unique and powerful life.

In his most recent social media posts on February 19, Francesco Carrozzini is giving a nod to his mother’s minimalist interior design ideas with his picture captioned with “bed series.”

This might have been a reference to a piece by Architectural Digest around February 1 that covered Francesco Carrozzini mother’s specific interior design philosophies. For example, Francesco Carrozzini was quoted stating the following about his mother’s tastes.

“She was always a minimalist. The furniture was always clean-lined, modern Italian and modern Scandinavian. The visual interest didn’t come from curtains or wallpapers; it was the way she layered things. Her houses were truly an expression of her personal philosophy. When she wasn’t working, she was thinking about her places: what she was going to do next—planning, fixing, doing in the garden.”

On February 18 Francesco Carrozzini wrote a big thanks to the Italian Film Press for nominating his movie about Franca Sozzani as a 2017 finalist.

However, Francesco Carrozzini may be seeing Hollywood more often as his current home base because of his new jobs. For example, on February 15, Francesco Carrozzini was definitely “in America” because he took a photo when he was flying on a plane.

As for jobs in California, an upcoming project for Francesco Carrozzini is with Robert DeNiro in Los Angeles for a new fashion line.

Around February 12, Francesco Carrozzini also revealed he was working with Tods fashion shoe designer.

So far, in 2017, Lana Del Rey will be headlining a few festivals around the world, but no official album or tour has been announced.

Festivals starring Lana Del Rey will be held at the Oya Festival in Norway; Germany’s Way Out West festival; and, Flow Festival in Helsinki, Finland, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

[Feature Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF]