Kim Kardashian Divorce Update: Kanye West Better Husband After Hospitalization?

Has Kim Kardashian put her initial divorce plans on hold?

According to multiple reports, that certainly seems to be the case. The 36-year-old, who allegedly made plans to follow through with an unexpected divorce from husband Kanye West, 39, is said to have changed her mind now that things in her marriage have gradually improved.

In December, endless reports claimed that Kim Kardashian and Kanye were on the verge of splitting up. The twosome allegedly became so frustrated with one another, and that was merely down to all the stress they had found themselves under prior to their marital problems erupting.

Kim Kardashian had been held at gunpoint at her apartment in Paris, in October, which severely traumatized her, while West suffered a mental breakdown that was so severe, his closest friends ended up choosing to have him hospitalized, fearing he could be a threat to other people around him.

Kanye’s meltdown didn’t come as a shock to fans, having already seen his tantrums and rants aimed at the likes of Beyonce, Jay Z, Kid Cudi, Drake, and more. Then came his rather shocking support for Donald Trump, who he visited at the Trump Tower for a private gathering — one which Kim reportedly didn’t want Kanye to attend.

Hollywood Life stresses that both Kim Kardashian and Kanye were going through their own problems — there was no way one could support the other because of the severity of the issues they had found themselves in.

Kim couldn’t always be there for Kanye, who was dealing with depression at the time, because of the fact that she still didn’t feel comfortable enough leaving her home after fearing she would never see her children again whilst gagged inside a bathtub at her rented apartment in Paris.

And while things really did seem as if they were only getting worse, sources now allege that Kim Kardashian’s marriage is starting to rebuild itself, and it’s all thanks to the effort both the reality star and her husband have put in, ensuring each other that divorce is not an option.

Their toughest year as a couple is finally behind them, and now it’s all about rebuilding what they once had. Insiders add that Kim Kardashian loves Kanye, but the issues he brought into their marriage last year made it hard for her to accept some of the things West had been trying to do; there was a lack of communication which Kim struggled with the most, allegedly.

Flying to New York to meet Donald Trump just days after leaving the hospital for an apparent mental breakdown was not a move Kim had agreed on, but Kanye ended up flying out to the Big Apple anyway. And that was just one of many similar incidents, the insider claims.

“After a rocky year, Kim & Kanye are in a really good place right now. They are getting along well, are happy together and are both feeling much healthier,” the outlet reveals.

“As it stands, there is zero chance of a divorce, not now. The rough year as only brought them closer together.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye are actively still working through their issues one day at a time, USA Today adds. There’s no doubt that the couple is in love, and the fact that they are ruling out a divorce from their way to solve their problems goes to show just how much Kimye is willing to work hard in order to keep their marriage intact.

News of Kim Kardashian having second thoughts on divorcing her husband comes just weeks after the E! network confirmed the return of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, premiering in March.

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]