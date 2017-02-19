Rihanna Gears Up For Fenty Beauty Line Debut & Fall 2017 Puma By Rihanna Release

Rihanna may be busy working on new music and film projects, but it looks as though the “Love on the Brain” songstress has also kept busy with her fashion and beauty-related endeavors as well. According to recent reports, Rihanna’s highly anticipated Fenty Beauty by Rihanna collection will be hitting the shelves later this year while the latest installment in her wildly successful design collaboration with Puma is set to debut it’s Fall 2017 collection next month.

Last year, Rihanna unveiled her Spring 2017 Fenty x Puma runway collection in Paris during Paris Fashion Week, where she also dropped hints about what fans could expect from her first-ever cosmetics collection under her Fenty Beauty brand.

Following the debut of her Fenty x Puma collection, it was revealed that the makeup used on the models in the runway show would become a part of her first-ever collection for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, which reportedly includes the highly buzzed about holographic lip color that has been making the rounds on Instagram since last year.

This holographic lip color is set to be the first product released under the long-awaited makeup label Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. This product will be available to purchase at Sephora stores this fall. Stay tuned for more. A post shared by Fenty Beauty by Rihanna (@fentybeautycosmetics) on Feb 18, 2017 at 9:39am PST

Now, it appears that Fenty Beauty by Rihanna’s first collection is gearing up to hit shelves this fall, with the brand confirming the news via its official Instagram page alongside photos of Rihanna’s trendy holographic lip color that made its debut at Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma spring 2017 show last year.

Rihanna @badgalriri is launching her own beauty line "FentyBeauty", which will be available to purchase in stores this fall, and the search to hire a global makeup artist for the beauty line as well as an International Fenty Beauty Artistry Team is on. Are you the one? For more info, head over to @erik_soto. A post shared by Fenty Beauty by Rihanna (@fentybeautycosmetics) on Feb 18, 2017 at 9:48am PST

According to the brand’s social media page, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna represents “a bold next step in the Fenty brand’s progression,” before confirming that the brand’s first collection will launch “in the fall of 2017.” In addition, the brand announced that it is currently on the hunt for a “global makeup artist” as well as an “International Fenty Beauty Artistry Team” to represent the line at the global level.

According to New York Magazine, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna will hit Sephora stores this fall as the brand’s parent company, luxury conglomerate LVMH, previously signed the “Needed Me” singer to assist in the development of a beauty line in a $10 million deal announced last April.

Meanwhile, Rihanna fans can also prepare their wallets for the debut of Rihanna’s highly anticipated Fall 2017 Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection, which is reportedly set to show once again in Paris during Paris Fashion Week.

Footwear News reports that the show is currently scheduled for March 6, albeit noting that Rihanna’s show is not on the official calendar for Paris Fashion Week as of yet.

Previously, Rihanna debuted her spring collection for Fenty Puma by Rihanna in September at the Hôtel Salomon de Rothschild, whereas her first-ever collaboration with the brand for its Fall 2016 collection made its debut in New York City where big industry names such as Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Naomi Campbell walked the runway to show-off the songstress’ streetwear-inspired collection.

While it’s unclear whether or not Rihanna will return to the same Parisian venue to showcase her Fall ’17 collection with Puma, Women’s Wear Daily alleges that there may be an after party scheduled following the conclusion of the show.

The site further notes that Rihanna has been collaborating with a variety of different designers each season, including the likes of Adam Selman who assisted Rihanna in developing a collection for River Island in 2013, although it’s unclear whether or not the designer was involved in the creation of Rihanna’s upcoming Fenty Puma x Rihanna collection.

While Rihanna has remained tight-lipped regarding what fans and consumers can expect from her upcoming collaboration with Puma, several photos have been circulating on Instagram of rumored garments and shoes that are expected to appear during the collection’s debut on March 6.

March 6. #FentyXPuma #PumaByRihanna A post shared by Rihanna Product (@rihproduct) on Feb 19, 2017 at 1:45pm PST

Shoes. #PumaByRihanna #FentyXPuma A post shared by Rihanna Product (@rihproduct) on Feb 19, 2017 at 1:47pm PST

This jacket will cost 1200$ ! #FentyXPuma #PumaByRihanna A post shared by Rihanna Product (@rihproduct) on Feb 19, 2017 at 1:33pm PST

What do you think of Rihanna’s upcoming Fenty Beauty by Rihanna and Fenty Puma x Rihanna collections?

[Featured Image by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images]