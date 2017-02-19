Kim Kardashian Has Stretch Marks Removed Cosmetically

Is there a cosmetic procedure that Kim Kardashian wouldn’t do to make herself look better? The reality star took to Snapchat on Sunday to tell fans about her stretch mark removal.

Kim Kardashian uploaded some videos on Snapchat with the bunny filter over her face as she left from a visit to her cosmetic dermatologist’s office to have her stretch marks removed early Sunday morning, according to Daily Mail.

I love working out in my @waistgangsociety shaper by @premadonna87 it gives me the extra boost that I need in the gym & keeps my waist snatched.. go order yours now from #whatsawaist.com using my Discount code (Kimk) #ad A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 13, 2017 at 6:00pm PST

The 36-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star happily told her fans that her trusted doctor, Dr. Simone Ourian, “worked on [her] stretch marks,” although it is not clear what part of her body she had work done on.

“I feel so excited that I finally did it.” “I’ve been so scared to do it thinking it hurts so badly, and it didn’t hurt that badly. So I’m so grateful, and I’m so excited. I love you Dr. Ourian.”

Follow @KimKardashianSnap for more A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats ???? (@kimkardashiansnap) on Feb 19, 2017 at 10:19am PST

Kardashian left the office dressed in an all-black ensemble with bright white sneakers. She accessorized with a leather snakeskin purse and black sunglasses.

Follow @KimKardashianSnap for more A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats ???? (@kimkardashiansnap) on Feb 19, 2017 at 10:19am PST

Kim updated her Snapchat story again later on in the afternoon on Sunday as she snuggled up next to her three-year-old daughter North West.

Follow @KimKardashianSnap for more A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats ???? (@kimkardashiansnap) on Feb 19, 2017 at 10:19am PST

The reality star’s daughter laughed with her mother as they played around with the Snapchat app’s numerous filters.

Follow @KimKardashianSnap for more A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats ???? (@kimkardashiansnap) on Feb 19, 2017 at 10:33am PST

Kardashian has promoted the cosmetic dermatologist in the past for helping her and her family maintain their contoured aesthetic.

Kim underwent laser surgery to remove stretch marks from her breasts, along with her sister Khloe, 32, who removed her cellulite at the Epione salon.

Follow @KimKardashianSnap for more A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats ???? (@kimkardashiansnap) on Feb 19, 2017 at 10:33am PST

Dr. Ourian is also the doctor behind 19-year-old Kylie Jenner’s plumped lips.

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian had jetted to New York City for Valentine’s Day and to support her husband Kanye West at his Yeezy Season 5 fashion show for New York Fashion Week.

NYFW here we come!!! Thank you @jetluxlife!!! #jetluxlife✈️ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:09pm PST

According to a report from People, Kanye West is asking Kim to attend Paris Fashion Week with him, just months after her traumatizing robbery back in October. The reality star had been held at gunpoint and robbed of millions of dollars of jewelry in her Paris hotel room.

Happy Valentine's Day A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:04am PST

It is unknown whether or not Kardashian will actually attend Paris Fashion Week with Kanye, Kim’s half-sister Kendall Jenner will be walking in the designer runway shows from February 28 until March 8.

gang A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 11, 2017 at 8:12pm PST

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s robbery crime photos and footage of the suspected thieves was released online, according to TMZ.

France’s TF1 news channel released photos of the crime scene, as well as surveillance video of several of the alleged robbers, and Kardashian’s bedroom and bathroom, where her hands were bound with duck tape and her mouth taped to silence her.

Thank you Dubai for the jet lag ???? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 18, 2017 at 12:09am PST

Kim Kardashian flew to New York City earlier this month to provide testimony to a French judge. Cops have 17 suspects in total but have only charged a handful so far.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Staff/Getty Images]