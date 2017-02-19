Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Rivals: Dell XPS 13, Lenovo Yoga 910 And HP Spectre X360

Microsoft hit a home run with the Surface Pro 4, which many claim has a perfect combination of laptop and tablet capabilities without sacrificing the overall device. Digital Trends gave the Pro 4 a near perfect review.

“The Surface Pro 4 is a microcosm of the change Microsoft is trying to spur inside its own walls. Time and time again, it missed the opportunity to leap on a new trend in consumer technology. But not with Surface. This time, Microsoft is a leader. It’s setting the trend. And unlike its new competitors, it’s had a few years to work out the kinks.

In a four star review for Digital Trends, Matt Smith said the Surface Pro 4 is much improved from the Pro 3 in that it has a much better Type Cover, an excellent pen, a better screen, and strong performance in all areas. He thought that if you compared it to a regular tablet, it’s too large and heavy. Like others, Smith didn’t think the battery life was optimal.

But until recently, there haven’t been many competing devices. However, Dell recently released the XPS 13 2-in-1, which folds into a tablet and allows pen input with an optional digital stylus. Laptop Mag gave the device four stars and noted that the device had a beautiful screen, impressive audio performance, and performance boost when needed. However, they criticized the battery life.

The HP Spectre x360 was one of last year’s most acclaimed laptop hybrids. However, some were upset that the 13-inch device didn’t offer a higher resolution screen with support for pen input. However, just last week, HP released an updated version of its 13-inch device that no only comes with an N-Trig pen, but also has a 4K screen.

Earlier this week, an opinion piece on Inquisitr raved about this Surface Pro 4 alternative.

“Once you get your hands on HP’s new laptop hybrid (which does get pretty hot at times), it will be hard to take them off. HP has proven they can make reasonably priced laptops that compete with the best.”

The new HP Spectre x360 is priced at $1599, but is also packed with many high-end features. It has a 2.7GHz Intel Core i7 processor (the latest Kaby Lake version), 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for more internal storage than you’ll probably need.

Many have called the Lenovo Yoga 910 a great alternative to the Surface Pro 4, even if it doesn’t have pen capabilities. However, it has a 14-inch screen that fits on a device usually reserved for 13-inch screens. The higher end version also has a 4K screen, a Kaby Lake Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB hard drive. Engadget gave this Surface Pro 4 competitor a mixed review.

“Suffice to say, the Yoga 910 has enough flaws that it couldn’t possibly rank as my favorite Windows laptop Still, it has a lot to recommend it, including a thin and light design, good specs for the money, long battery life and a mostly comfortable typing experience. Oh, and a full-size USB port — can’t take those for granted these days,” claimed reviewer Dana Wollman, adding that the touch pad and fan noise, however, are significant problems.

Some see these devices by Dell, HP, and Lenovo as Surface Pro 5 competitors rather than the Surface Pro 4, especially since they have the latest Kaby Lake processors that will be present on the Pro 5. Microsoft’s latest hybrid tablet, which is expected to also have a 4K screen (at least on the higher-end version) is expected to be released in March.

Do you own the HP Spectre x360, Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, or the Lenovo Yoga 910? If so, do you think they can compete with the Surface Pro devices? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Daryl Deino]