WWE Rumors: AJ Styles WrestleMania Match, John Cena vs. Miz, WWE Network Shows

The latest WWE rumors point to imminent developments on the SmackDown Live side of the WrestleMania 33 card, along with two appearances from former WWE competitors on the show, a marriage between two prominent wrestlers, and an update on the future of two WWE Network shows.

One major WWE rumor that has been swirling for several weeks regarding WrestleMania 33 is that AJ Styles will face off in a singles match against Shane McMahon. While many of Styles’ fans may see that as a disappointing place on the card for Styles after a stellar first year as part of WWE, officials at the company apparently see it as an important match for the show and it’s seemingly nailed on as the plan for both men at WrestleMania.

AJ Styles being included in next week’s #1 Contender Battle Royal will be part of the build for his match against Shane McMahon at WM33. pic.twitter.com/C3ljO5ZAOp — Wrestling News (@WWEInsideStuff) February 17, 2017

WWE rumors suggest that the build for the match may truly start this week. Styles was the first man booked for a number one contender’s battle royal for Bray Wyatt’s WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33, after Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton refused to face Bray for the title at the show. This, of course, was a storyline development, and it appears that Luke Harper may win the battle royal to set up a triple threat match between the Wyatt Family members for the title at WrestleMania.

The battle royal also has storyline implications for Styles. Since losing the WWE Championship to John Cena at the Royal Rumble, he has been pleading for a one-on-one championship rematch. Although he’s had two TV title opportunities since dropping the belt, those have come in multi-man matches — in the six-man Elimination Chamber bout, and a triple threat match with Cena and Wyatt on SmackDown Live last week. Having to go through yet another hurdle for a singles title shot and, if the Harper plan holds true, Styles not getting the chance to win back his title at WrestleMania could prove the impetus for Styles targeting SmackDown Live commissioner McMahon out of revenge.

In Wrestle Mania33 John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse who wins? #wwe pic.twitter.com/ZrfeAodu9o — WWE Fan (@WWEFAN584156) February 15, 2017

Another key SmackDown Live match scheduled for WrestleMania 33 according to WWE rumors is a mixed tag team match pitting John Cena and real-life partner Nikki Bella against The Miz and his wife Maryse. Cageside Seats reports that the build for that match should be starting soon as well.

Away from the ring and one of the most talked-about couples in pro wrestling, Alberto Del Rio and Paige, are apparently getting married soon. Their wedding is reportedly planned for May, which is around the time Del Rio said Paige would be ready to return to action in WWE, assuming that she does not leave to instead pursue a career in MMA.

Loved seeing these beauties tonight @wwe raw in Vegas! And so great being backstage after all these years and seeing so many familiar faces!!! ❤️❤️ A post shared by Barbie Blank Souray (@thebarbieblank) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:58pm PST

Two other women who have held titles in WWE are apparently set to make appearances at WrestleMania this year. Kelly Kelly has been teasing fans about the prospect of appearing at the show and that seemingly is related to a plan to have a number of women formerly involved with WWE taking part in WrestleMania, perhaps a combination of wrestlers and valets. Victoria is another former champion who may appear at WrestleMania.

Meanwhile, when WrestleMania 33 airs on WWE Network in April, fans may be doing so in the knowledge that there will be no future episodes of two WWE Network original shows. WWE rumors suggest Legends with JBL has already been axed, while it seems Holy Foley will not have a second season.

