Horror Movies 2017: Updates On ‘Saw: Legacy’ And New ‘Halloween’ Movie

Genre fans have a lot to look forward to in 2017 when it comes to horror movies. With titles like Rings, Alien: Covenant, and It, 2017 marks the return of familiar horror movies from yesteryear. Among the many franchise making their come back in 2017 is Saw.

Saw: Legacy—What We Know So Far

When the original film was released in 2004 audiences were blown away. It was considered one of the best horror movies of that year, and it would end up becoming one of the most successful horror franchises of all time. The film gained popularity not only because of the twist-ending, but by how unique the story was.

Similar to John Doe in Seven, Jigsaw doesn’t directly murder his victims in Saw; he also leaves them a way to escape. Jigsaw’s would-be victims are people who have committed a crime against humanity or society, and they find themselves trapped in a maniacal contraption with a timer. If they don’t perform some sort of torturous task (like crawling through barbwire) then they will die when the timer goes off. This psychological horror recipe became so popular that it spawned seven more movies (including Saw: Legacy).

It has been seven years since the last entrant into this series, and fans are anxious to see how the storyline develops. Though the filming is complete, the plot is still a mystery. But there is some information on this horror flick. It has been known that Hannah Anderson (Lizzie Borden Took an Ax) and Laura Vandervoort (Bitten) are co-stars, but a new cast-name has just been revealed. Deadline has more information on what could end up being one of the best horror movies of 2017.

“Mandela Van Peebles co-stars in Lionsgate’s forthcoming sequelSaw: Legacy, the eighth installment in the horror film franchise. The pic is directed by sibling duo Peter and Michael Spierig from a script by Pete Goldfinger, Josh Stolberg, James Wan, and Leigh Whannell. In theaters October 27, [2017] just in time for Halloween, the franchise revolves around John Kramer, also known as “Jigsaw,” who traps victims in situations that test their will to live. Producers are Mark Burg, Gregg Hoffman, and Oren Koules, the trio that has produced all eight films. Peebles most recently appeared in A&E’s Roots remake and was opposite Nicolas Cage in the film USS Indianapolis: Men Of Courage.”

New Halloween Movie Has Potential Release Date

John Carpenter’s 1978 masterpiece Halloween is often regarded as one of the best horror movies of all time. It changed the way horror movies were made and it continues to scare audiences even decades later. The film was such a hit that nine more movies would follow including two remakes by Rob Zombie:

Halloween II(1981)

Halloween III: Season of the Witch(1982)

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers(1988)

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers(1989)

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers(1995)

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later(1998)

Halloween: Resurrection(2002)

Halloween(Rob Zombie, 2007)

Halloween 2(Rob Zombie, 2009)

The first film is considered to be the best out of all the movies in the franchise, and it is the only one done by John Carpenter. So fans were thrilled when they learned that Carpenter is an executive producer in this next installment. He has reportedly said that he wants to make it even scarier than the original; that will be a hard feat but if anyone can do it it’s the horror icon himself.

It was originally rumored that there would be a 2017 release date, but it now looks like horror fans will have to wait another year. IGN provides more insight on this new Halloween horror movie.

“Carpenter, who’ll be executive producing the film and acting as a creative consultant, has entrusted David Gordon Green (Pineapple Express, Our Brand Is Crisis) to direct. Green is also penning the script with Alien: Covenant star Danny McBride. Jason Blum (Whiplash, Ouija: Origin of Evil) and Malek Akkad (Halloween H20: 20 Years Later) are producing. The movie will open in theaters on October 19, 2018.”

Most people know Danny McBride and David Gordon Green from outrageous comedy movies like This is the End and Your Highness, so it will be interesting to see the change of pace for the comedic duo. Though it sounds like an odd pairing for a horror movie, it does make sense.

Many industry professionals have regarded horror and comedy as two of the hardest genres to “get right” when it comes to making movies. Robin Williams was considered one of the funniest men in Hollywood, but he was absolutely unnerving in Insomnia and One Hour Photo. Given the success that McBride and Gordon have had in comedy, they very well could find the same success Williams found in horror. With talents like Carpenter, Akkad, McBride, Blum, and Green teaming up for this feature, the next Halloween flick could be one of the best horror movies we’ve seen in years.

While fans anxiously await 2018 for the next Halloween, they can look forward to some of the best horror movies returning in 2017 including Saw: Legacy.

