Release Of Android Nougat Update For Samsung Galaxy S6 & Note 5 Imminent?

Since the rollout of Android Nougat update is already ongoing for Samsung’s 2016 flagship devices, the Galaxy S7 models, we can now expect that other Galaxy models next in line to get the firmware, particularly the S6 family and the Note 5, will start receiving the upgrade soon. Well, based on latest developments, some owners of these devices may only have to wait for days or a few weeks for them to finally taste Google’s latest Android flavor.

For instance, Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 Edge and S6 Edge Plus users located in Turkey will be able to experience the Android 7.0 Nougat update before the end of February. This is according to a release roadmap shared by vice president of Samsung Turkey, Tansu Yegen, through an image attached in one of his tweets posted earlier this month. (The tweet couldn’t be accessed already but a screenshot of the post is available on XDA forum.)

Specifically, Yegen’s announcement shared that the Nougat update for Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge Plus is scheduled to arrive in the third week of February while the software for the Galaxy S6 Edge will be rolled out before the fourth week of February ends. Even though it came from an executive from Samsung Turkey, Trusted Reviews noted that this release calendar most likely applies as well to mainland Europe.

Aside from the Nougat update, Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, and S6 Edge Plus owners should be watching out as well for the latest Android security patch, if they haven’t installed it yet. The firmware has been pushed out, bumping the compatible devices’ security level to February.

Going back to Nougat’s release schedule, Yegen also shared a launch timeframe of the firmware update for the other Galaxy S series, saying it should arrive this May. On the other hand, those who own a smartphone model from the Samsung Galaxy J series slated to receive the official Android Nougat software will have it in July.

For Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge owners in Turkey, it is worth mentioning that the Nougat OS update has been released already. It should be available via the Over-the-Air process, which means a notification will show up on the phone’s screen once the firmware becomes ready for the download and installation process to the device. But since OTA rollouts are usually done in stages, some S7 and S7 Edge owners will have to wait a bit longer.

Here’s a speed test performed by XeetechCare’s Youtube channel on Samsung Galaxy S7 running on Android Nougat.

Another Samsung Galaxy device confirmed to receive the official Android Nougat update is the 2015 phablet, the Note 5. In Turkey, the phablet’s Nougat firmware is slated to roll out by the end of the third week of February. If Samsung is still on track with its release plan, the Nougat flavor should be rolling out now to Galaxy Note 5 users in the country.

There’s also good news for those who own the Galaxy Note 5 phablet in the US: the Nougat update’s rollout seems to be right around the corner already. This is after certain carrier-branded Samsung Galaxy Note 5 models were spotted with a Wi-Fi certification showing the device running on Android 7.0 Nougat. Particularly, the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 models that received the Wi-Fi certification are the AT&T variant (SM-N920A), Sprint variant (SM-N920P), Verizon variant (SM-N920V) and the US Cellular version (SM-N920R4). Similar certification was also granted to the unlocked version of the Note 5 (SM-N9200), China Telecom model (SM-N9209), C Spire model (SM-N920R7) and Cellcom model (SM-N920R6).

The certification made it easier to assume that the arrival of the Android Nougat update for the aforementioned Samsung Galaxy Note 5 variants will happen soon, possibly in weeks, according to Sam Mobile, which also noted the following.

“However, additional testing may take time, and the rollout date might differ depending on the carrier.”

Do you own a Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge Plus or Galaxy Note 5? Let us know if you’ve received the Nougat firmware update already.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Samsung]