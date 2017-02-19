Joy-Anna Duggar Engaged To Austin Forsyth? Couple Talks About Their Relationship

Joy-Anna Duggar might be the next Counting On star to tie the knot on TV. She’s only 19-years-old, but fans are convinced that her beau, 23-year-old Austin Forsyth, has popped the question.

As CafeMom reports, the Duggars celebrated Valentine’s Day by having a small party at their family compound in Arkansas. Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth both appear in photos that were taken during the celebration, but the images are a bit lacking in the romance department. In one image, Austin can be seen leaning against a wall and looking at his phone. In another, a stone-faced Joy-Anna prepares a Valentine’s Day treat in the kitchen.

There might not be anything romantic about this Valentine’s Day photo of Joy-Anna Duggar, but some fans believe it’s evidence that she and Austin Forsyth are engaged. There’s speculation that the Counting On star is trying to cover up an engagement ring.

“Joy ring finger Is covered… maybe she’s engaged already???” one fan wrote on the Duggar family’s Facebook page.

“Looks like a ring is on it. Look good,” another responded.

However, the glint of gold that fans think they are seeing might actually be the edge of the bag Joy-Anna is holding. In another photo, it’s obvious that there’s no ring on her finger.

The absence of a ring on Joy-Anna Duggar’s finger in the photo above isn’t definitive proof that she and Austin Forsyth are not engaged. It’s possible that she took her engagement ring off while she was cooking, or perhaps she removed it because she and Austin want to keep their engagement a secret for now.

If Joy-Anna is on a fast track to the altar like her older sister Jinger was, her engagement announcement is already behind schedule. As People reports, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo announced their engagement just one month after they revealed that they were courting. Joy-Anna and Austin have been courting since November.

Joy-Anna has confessed that she doesn’t have a say in how quickly her relationship with Austin Forsyth progresses. This is something that Austin and her father, Jim Bob Duggar, get to decide.

“I’m not sure when the next step will come,” Joy-Anna told People.

“You would have to ask Austin what he’s thinking and my dad, but I’m excited to see what God has in store for us in the next year.”

In a recent TLCme video interview, Joy-Anna and Austin still refer to their relationship as a courtship.

“I think our courtship has been going really good. It’s really fun getting to spend time with her on different occasions and getting to do different activities,” Austin says.

“It’s really fun getting to see her in different environments and different atmospheres.”

“It’s been neat to see different opportunities that we’ve got to hang out together, get to know each other a lot better,” Joy-Anna adds.

“And just see each other, how we deal with situations and different things that come our way.”

When asked what their favorite thing about each other is, Joy-Anna responds with a “hmmmm.” However, Austin immediately answers.

“Everything,” he says, making Joy-Anna laugh.

“Every time I’m around her, or every situation, I just — she has the right responses, and she carries herself really well and handles herself really well.”

When asked what activities they like to do together, Joy-Anna Duggar reveals that she’s still a tomboy at heart.

“We do a lot of things outdoors,” she says.

This includes flying with Austin Forsyth, who has his pilot’s license. The couple has gone horseback riding together, and Joy-Anna has previously said that they also enjoy hunting, hiking, and going on road trips.

So far, no footage of the young couple’s dates has been featured on Counting On. However, this will change soon. According to TV Guide, the February 27 episode of Counting On is titled “A Honeymoon and a Courtship.”

“Jinger and Jeremy’s honeymoon in Australia finally gives them some time alone after the excitement of their courtship, family obligations and wedding preparations,” the episode description reads. “Meanwhile, back in Arkansas, another Duggar appears ready to court.”

Perhaps Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are saving their engagement announcement video for this episode of Counting On.

