Harry Styles ‘Fake Account’ Can Be Serious: Liam Payne’s Imitator Was Jailed

It is difficult to get a pulse on what is happening with Harry Styles’ career these days, but is his sister overreacting because he has left a void in the lives of his One Direction fans that she is trying to fill?

Alternatively, Harry Styles sister may have tried to warn One Direction fans about an online imitator that may be involved with actions that have previously resulted in jail time for fake 1D social media account holders in the past.

Currently, Harry Styles is not talking about this imitator, and, according to Hollywood Life, it seems like Harry Styles is poised to live in Los Angeles forever to take over Hollywood — just like Justin Timberlake.

Regardless, it can be difficult to tell what Harry Styles is up to because he does not update his social media more than once a month, and his only recent project appears to be Dunkirk, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

In fact, his sister wants everyone to know that if they do see Harry Styles online, it is a fluke, and they should avoid one Twitter account in particular.

Gemma Styles tweeted on February 16 to Harry Styles fans that were asking if @PrvtHarryStyles was a real account. Gemma Styles also specifically wrote “Do not send pictures or anything else. Stay sharp, stay suspicious, stay safe.”

Gemma Styles’ mother, Anne Twist, also retweeted her daughter — but some of Harry Styles fans may have missed the reason behind her cautionary tweet that focused on sending this fake Harry Styles no pictures “or anything else.”

Sadly, Harry Styles and other members of One Direction are often imitated online by adults that want to trick females under the age of consent into sending them photos online.

Some of these adults are able to get what they want even though it is illegal because the girls are under the impression that they are secretly talking online to a member of One Direction.

In addition to photos or videos, these fake One Direction members may also illegally ask teenage girls to engage “anything else” which might involve conversations online or offline that are of an inappropriate sexual nature between adults and minors.

In the case of Liam Payne’s online identity theft around March 12, 2016, offender Matthew Taylor was caught, and he was sentenced to five years in jail in a Northampton Crown Court for charges related to being a pedophile, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

For the circumstances Harry Styles’ sister was insinuating in her February 16 tweet, Matthew Taylor was jailed in the U.K. after it was proven that he was “tricking young girls into sending naked picture of themselves by posing as One Direction hunk Liam Payne.”

Matthew Taylor was also proven to be imitating Liam Payne in the types of internet chatrooms advertised to teenage girls.

Out of the estimated 200,000 messages on Matthew Taylor’s phone and computer, some were sexual and “he convinced one victim that he was writing a song about her to force her to send inappropriate images of herself.”

About Matthew Taylor imitating Liam Payne, Judge Lucking of Northampton Crown Court stated the following.

“One of your victims really believed you were Liam Payne. You used a false identity to cover up your real age and identity. It shows the lengths you were prepared to go to ensure young girls engaged and spoke with you.”

Among the charges for Matthew Taylor related to him imitating Liam Payne were a total of five years in jail for four offenses and blackmail was also one of them, according to Mirror.

In America, laws surrounding adults soliciting minors through the internet or social media is covered under Megan’s Law. On their website, sex abuse of a minor is not specifically limited to physical contact, but also the inappropriate telephone conversation or online communications between the victim and the offender.

About these online or telephone conversations and how they work to the advantage of the offender, the Megan’s law website states the following.

“In the majority of cases, abusers gain access to their victims through deception and enticement, seldom using force. Abuse typically occurs within a long-term, ongoing relationship between the offender and victim and escalates over time.”

To report that you or someone else is the victim of child sexual abuse online, contact the CyberTipline via the FBI and ICE. Anyone reporting an online sex abuse crime against that involves a minor can also call their 24-hour, 365-days-a-year free number at 1-800-843-5678.

[Feature Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]