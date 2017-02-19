Drake Says He Doesn’t ‘Respect’ Kanye West Or Meek Mill In Tell-All Interview

Drake sat down with DJ Semtex for what was quite possibly the best interview of his career. The rapper shed light on his beef with Kanye West after he called Drake’s music “overplayed” and his feelings toward’s his friend Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend, Meek Mill.

Drake hit back at Kanye West after the “Famous” rapper slammed his music for being “overplayed” during his Saint Pablo Tour last year.

The rappers are both top-selling artists who are at the top of their game and socialized in the same circle of people.

Drake, 30, said that he did not respect Kanye West’s, 39, random decision to take a dig at him and DJ Khaled, according to Daily Mail.

The rapper admitted that he felt targeted and that West’s diss was uncalled for.

“I think everybody has their own little things going on, I’m not really sure what he’s referring to half the time, as in the same breath, I went from being… like working on a project with him, to him sort of publicly s****ing on me and DJ Khaled for being on the radio too much.”

Drake went on to say that he understood that everyone has their own thing going on, but he did not understand what Kanye’s point in saying what he said was. The rapper said he plans on distancing himself from that negativity.

“…I accept it, I don’t respect it at all.”

Drake also spoke about Meek Mill’s “terrible and impulsive” move to start a feud with him, claiming that Drake had used a ghostwriter.

“My mind was going a thousand miles a minute, I didn’t know who was going to be on a diss track or what he had ready. I thought this was three months in the making. When I dropped ‘Charged Up,’ just to kinda see what the preparation level was, I saw—’oh wow you’re not ready.'”

Drake explained his own subsequent diss tracks, saying that he respected revenge when it is warranted, but it did take an emotional toll on him. The rapper plans to distance himself and not get so “riled up” on negativity.

Drake called Meek Mill’s decision “embarrassing” and said that if he had to guess, Meek Mill would say it was not worth it to say that about him.

Drake released two diss tracks “Charged Up” and “Back To Back,” during his public feud with Meek Mill.

The rapper claimed that he never intended to hurt his friend Nicki Minaj, who was dating Meek Mill at the time, but that it was important that he made a stance.

You know how good I am at writing music. But you really tried to spin the entire narrative of my career and end my life. And take food from my family and really try to like end it all. You didn’t even do it through music. You just talked or tweeted. That was like sickening to me. I had to really get revenge.”

Drake claimed that the beef with Meek Mill was in the past, but that he definitely had no desire of befriending the Philly-born rapper, according to XXL.

“That’s just not somebody who I ever want to be friends with. I don’t have that level of respect for him because of his actions. I’m not looking to be friends or cordial.”

Listen to Drake’s full interview with DJ Semtex here.

[Featured Image by Stephen Lovekin/Staff/Getty Images]