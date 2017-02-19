Sweden Hated Donald Trump Long Before ‘Last Night In Sweden’ Incident

Sweden has not been a fan of President Donald Trump even before the “last night in Sweden” incident.

President Donald Trump caused a great deal of confusion when he suggested to his supporters at a rally that something horrible had happened in Sweden the previous night when nothing had actually happened at all.

Vultures gathering to eat in a chaotic down town Stockholm the morning after the horrors of #lastnightinsweden #fakenews @visitstockholm pic.twitter.com/7BNCchQ9TF — Per Larsson (@essingeper) February 19, 2017

“You look at what’s happening in Germany, you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden — Sweden. Who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers, they’re having problems like they never thought possible.”

Trump then listed a few cities which actually did experience terror attacks like Paris, according to The Huffington Posts.

The Swedish Foreign Minister tweeted out a subliminal message this morning, featuring the definition of post-truth.

The English translation of her tweet reads as follows.

“Oxford Dictionaries appointed ‘ post-truth ‘ to this year’s words in 2016.” – foreign tax return in 2017

"Oxford Dictionaries utsåg 'postsanning' till årets ord 2016."

– utrikesdeklarationen 2017 pic.twitter.com/6ov5zm1zRQ — Utrikesdepartementet (@Utrikesdep) February 19, 2017

The Oxford Dictionary defined post-truth as “relating to or denoting circumstances in which objective facts are less influential in shaping public opinion than appeals to emotion and personal belief.”

Media in Sweden, along with many other online outlets, have mocked Trump’s misleading statement.

Former Prime Minister Carl Bildt suggested that the president must have been smoking something on Twitter, while others started the trending Twitter hashtag ‘#LastNightInSweden.”

Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound. https://t.co/XWgw8Fz7tj — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) February 19, 2017

The Nordic country of Sweden has had an avid dislike for Donald Trump.

A Pew Research Center survey was released during Trump’s presidential campaign last year that revealed that 92 percent of Swedes had little to no confidence that Donald Trump would “do the right thing regarding world affairs.”

Sweden had a higher percentage than any other nation polled.

???????? +++ BREAKING NEWS +++ What really happened #lastnightinsweden +++ BREAKING NEWS +++ pic.twitter.com/sBDC82Q4ou — itsgreat (@itsgreateu) February 19, 2017

The June 2016 survey polled the attitudes toward presidential candidates in 10 countries across Europe, four Asia-Pacific nations and Canada.

Sweden definitely edged out other countries, including the Netherlands and Germany, to have the highest percentage of people respond that they had zero confidence.

Sweden does have multiple policies that are ideologically opposite to Donald Trump’s.

#LastNightInSweden someone ordered two kebabs and a hamburger but never picked it up. Horrible scenes. pic.twitter.com/N7JkottwkF — Jesper Kihlberg (@Kihlberg90) February 19, 2017

Sweden accepted almost 200,000 asylum seekers during the mass migration of people to Europe from conflict zones like Syria, including 163,000 refugee claimants in 2015 alone.

The rise in migration led to Sweden enforcing stricter laws for asylum claims last year, which caused the country to give up some of its status as one of the world’s most accepting nations for refugees.

Sweden is also a country with a feminist government, while Donald Trump has been criticized for his lack of female representation.

Swedish Deputy Prime Minister Isabella Lovin issued a picture of her signing a proposed climate change legislation, surrounded by her team of all women at the beginning of the month, according to Buzzfeed.

Sweden recently announced a new climate change law which will require the country to end greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.

The proposed climate change legislation has support throughout Sweden from almost all major political parties across the political spectrum. If the law is passed, all future governments will have to provide updates on how they are working to tackle climate change and inform Parliment on whether or not they meet the target of zero net greenhouse gas emissions over the next 28 years.

Just signed referral of Swedish #climate law, binding all future governments to net zero emissions by 2045. For a safer and better future. pic.twitter.com/OqOO2y8BU6 — Isabella Lövin (@IsabellaLovin) February 3, 2017

Many people noticed that the photograph of the all-female group looks similar to pictures of Donald Trump signing an executive order to effectively restrict access to abortion, while surrounded by male advisers.

Sweden’s Deputy Prime Minister Lovin represents the Swedish Green party.

“You can interpret it as you want. It’s more that Sweden is a feminist government and this is a very important law that we just decided on. “We need climate leadership in the world today. And to make the Paris agreement happen we need climate leadership. “I would ask everyone to make their own interpretation.”

The Swedish Prime Minister even joined in on Twitter today, using the hashtag ‘#LastNightInSweden.’

#lastnightinsweden we had the best visit, from Spain! Bonus grand daughter. She totally rocks! pic.twitter.com/wzUXRoPkQK — Isabella Lövin (@IsabellaLovin) February 19, 2017

