Ariel Winter Instagram: Actress Smiles With Boyfriend Levi Meaden And Snake

Ariel Winter selfies with a snake? It appears that the Modern Family actress, 19, and her current boyfriend, actor Levi Meaden, are quite fond of photogenic vermin. The famous couple posed with a snake on Sunday.

The serpentine snap is just the latest social media shot from Winter, the voluptuous starlet best known for her Instagram pics displaying ample T&A. Following a Valentine’s Day bikini post, in which Ariel and Levi are shown caught in swimwear-styling embrace, the pair apparently visited a zoo for their latest reptilian adventure.

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden’s recent snake pic shows the couple smiling with the serpent at a location captioned as Taronga Zoo in Australia. Ariel and Levi appear to be very much in love — the pair were photographed kissing quite frequently at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January, the latest PDA display from the twosome.

According to Comicbook.com, Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden’s snake snap came with the “perfect caption” for the Ophidian photo. Described as a definite first, Meaden can be seen in the pic holding up the snake to Winter. Ariel smiles back at the seemingly friendly reptile for a photo opportunity like no other.

“[I]t is not a picture we were at all expecting. This round, she posed with boyfriend Levi Meaden and… a wild looking snake. She has been known to feature all kinds of guests and friends in her pictures, but this is definitely a first.”

Check out Ariel’s snake pic below. Thanks to Winter’s Instagram, her followers are often treated to an inside look at the actress’ busy lifestyle. This includes cataloging global jaunts with boyfriend Levi and plenty of bikini-laced beach pics. Are you following Ariel Winter or Levi Meaden on Instagram?

He slithered into our DMs @tarongazoo ???? A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Feb 19, 2017 at 1:34am PST

“He slithered into our DMs.”

As reported by The Hollywood Gossip, however, Ariel Winter’s online bikini selfies may not be all that they seem. In a seemingly unverified report, the gossip rag combs over Ariel’s latest online pics for evidence of photoshopping. A condemnation that has been previously lobbed at the Kardashian clan and their ilk, the celebrity news site claims that Ariel Winter is yet another Hollywood starlet that retouches her Instagram photos.

“Yes, it appears that Ariel indulged in some re-touching.”

Whether Ariel Winter actually alters her social media pics or not, it would seem that her fervent fans are simply happy with the candid snaps offered by the 19-year-old star. While some obsessive online sleuths may pore the star’s snaps for evidence of airbrushing, many appear to be content with Winter’s vivacious display of health and happiness. Would you feel betrayed if Winter photoshopped her pics?

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ariel Winter is well known for here bikini pics and vacation snaps the actress posts on Instagram. Last month, Ariel sent the internet into a frenzy when she bared her booty in Bora Bora. That particular vacation was apparently a “girlfriends only” getaway for Winter, as Meaden was seemingly absent.

With Ariel’s incessant social media displays, some outlets are tapping the Modern Family actress as a sort of “new Kim Kardashian.” Check out the below YouTube video on Winter.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]