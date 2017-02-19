Dominican DJ, Radio Producer Shot And Killed During Live Facebook Stream [Video]

In-house studio cameras caught the final moments of a Dominican-born radio DJ before he was shot and killed by a gunman inside of a public mall.

Billboard reports that 103.5 HICC personality Luis Manuel Medina was one of three victims gunned down while in the middle of his daily program, Milenio Caliente, or Hot Millennium, on Valentine’s Day, February 14, in San Pedro de Macoris, Santo Domingo. Studio head Leonidas Martinez, who also produced Medina’s show, was also killed during the shooting while a female secretary, who was also shot, managed to survive her injuries.

In a capture of the stream that is still being housed on Facebook’s servers, Medina is witnessed dictating the news to his audience when gunfire suddenly breaks out from outside of the glass-walled room that he sits in.

“Shots, shots, shots,” comes a female voice from out of the camera’s frame, rumored to be station secretary Dayaba Garcia, as the Dominican DJ’s eyes grow wide to what has been relayed by the Daily Mail as the moment Martinez was shot.

Please be advised that the following visual may be disturbing for some Inquisitr readers.

CNN explains that it was not unusual for clips from Martinez’s radio show to pop up automatically on his Facebook wall, which may loan reason as to why it has remained posted there since the gruesome event. Despite its dark contents, however, followers of the late radio journalist have use the post to express their condolences and prayers in the wake of the senseless act.

“There is no word to describe the sadness that overwhelms the family and the people of San Pedro de Macoris for the murder of our people,” one fan expressed.

The lone survivor of the shooting was said to have been transported to a nearby hospital to undergo emergency surgery for the injuries she incurred. There have been no further updates on Ms. Garcia’s prognosis or comments on whether or not she witnessed her boss or the Dominican radio DJ being shot.

Prosecutor Claudio Cordero relayed that members of the Santo Domingo public ministry have viewed tapes of security footage from other cameras that were inside of the studio. Albeit not directly confirmed, it stands to reason that unlike the Facebook Live stream — which Medina quickly cut off right before being fired at — those devices may have caught the entirety of the carnage that befell the aforementioned DJ and his radio constituents.

Ana Daisy Guerrero, the president of the country’s broadcasters’ association, would go on to relay her dismay ove the “news of this tragic event” in a statement, while attorney general Jean Rodriguez also offered sympathy to the victims in a message to the Spanish media.

“We deeply regret today’s events with the death of these communicators,” Mr. Rodriguez remarked in his native tongue, “a [condemning] and painful act that has appalled the Dominican society. The investigations are underway and we will seek with all the tools at our disposal to find the truth.”

Three men who are said to be involved in the shooting have since been apprehended.

Along with his daily DJ duties with 103.5 HICC, Medina, who leaves behind a widow and a young daughter, also loaned his voice to the Estrellas Orientales baseball team by way as an official announcer. Teammates from the sports collective were among the first to confirm his death via the team’s official Twitter profile, as the Daily Mail report notes.

A New York Times article on the shooting additionally interjects that while such crimes are rare in the country, many journalists who reside in Santo Domingo are often on the tail end of death threats that are sent their way by readers and listeners who feel that certain topics, such as immigration and an alleged hostility between the government and Haitians, are best left untouched.

No word on if that was the motivation for the Dominican radio DJ and team being shot. Both Medina and Martinez were laid to rest in the country on February 15.

[Featured Image by IndiaUniform/iStock]