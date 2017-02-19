Hugh Jackman Reveals Deadpool Regret

Hugh Jackman has once again reiterated that Logan will mark his final performance as Wolverine in the X-Men universe, while at the same time admitting that he still harbors regret that he probably won’t get to team up with Ryan Reynolds for a Deadpool crossover film.

The Australian actor made this admission to Fandango, confessing that because Ryan Reynolds only found success with Deadpool in February, 2016, and Jackman is all set to bid farewell to the character of Wolverine with Logan next month, he doesn’t believe that a crossover film will happen.

While being quizzed about potentially reprising his role as Wolverine after Logan Jackman once again insisted, “I’m out.”

Jackman then went on to explain that even though he loves both Ryan Reynolds and Deadpool he had to approach Logan with the mentality that it would be his last appearance in order to do the film justice, and now he’s promoting it he still insists that’s the case.

“That’s probably bad timing because I love Ryan Reynolds and I love Deadpool, but I knew I was out and I couldn’t have made this movie if I was questioning if I was out. I was a pain in the ass for a lot of people with this movie because it mattered so much to me. Even when we started writing this, and even when I asked James Mangold to come on board, I said ‘Dude, I don’t know if I’m gonna make it.’ Unless it’s exactly what I want, I prefer to not do it. I couldn’t live with it. So this is it.”

However, during Hugh Jackman’s recent interview with the New York Times, he left a little wiggle room for potentially returning as Wolverine after Logan. While he once again insisted that he currently doesn’t see a future for himself as Wolverine, he admitted that he might change his mind in a couple of years times.

“When I had the script, I was like, ‘Yes.’ And when I was shooting the movie, yes. As I sit here today, yes. God knows how I’ll feel in three years. But right now, absolutely.”

This isn’t the first time that Hugh Jackman has been quizzed about a possible Deadpool and Wolverine crossover while he’s been out promoting Logan. During a discussion with Variety to chat about the impending blockbuster and Deadpool’s Oscar chances, the Australian actor explained that he just doesn’t believe the timing will work out for Deadpool and Wolverine to star in the same film again.

“I’m hesitating, because I could totally see how that’s the perfect fit. But the timing may be wrong. I’m at the point where I’m finishing up. In terms of a theory, it’s a great idea.”

Ryan Reynolds told Entertainment Weekly that he is already hatching a plan to try and get Hugh Jackman out of retirement as Wolverine for one final film, too, which he hopes would see him and Deadpool sharing the screen.

“I want Deadpool and Wolverine in a movie together. What we’re gonna have to do is convince Hugh. If anything, I’m going to need to do what I can to get my internet friends back on board to help rally another cause down the line.Hugh Jackman is one of the best human beings. Part of the reason I want to do a Deadpool/Wolverine movie is not just because I think the two would light the screen on fire but I genuinely love the guy.”

Meanwhile, Patrick Stewart also admitted to Fandango that he’s not convinced that Hugh Jackman will actually bid farewell to the character with Logan.

In fact, the English actor believes that Hugh Jackman is only saying that Logan will mark his final performance as a way of promoting the film.

“I understand why Hugh made that statement [about leaving the character] — mind you, of course, it may just be Hugh’s way of promoting the movie. For me, no. I have no plans to say farewell [to the character].”

Of course, we’ve already seen Deadpool and Wolverine on the big-screen together before. That occurred in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which was heavily criticized for its depiction of Deadpool as it heavily deviated from the source material. Ryan Reynolds and the Deadpool team righted that wrong with their 2016 origin, and if Logan can match that success then it might just convince Hugh Jackman to come back again.

[Featured Image by 20th Century Fox]