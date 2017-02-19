Surface Phone Release Date: Is Microsoft Canceling The Windows Phone?

The rumored Surface Phone’s release date, which has been the subject of much speculations in the past few years, may never come at all if Microsoft loses hope in the Windows Phone. And that day is not far off as evident in Gartner’s latest figures of each OS’ shares in the market.

According to Express, only 0.3 percent of all smartphones sold in October to December 2016 are carrying the Windows OS, which is not a promising figure indeed. Android comes out on top with 81.7 percent owing to Samsung, Google, Sony, and every other smartphone maker. iOS only makes up 17.9 percent, and together, these two make up 99.6 percent.

But do note that there are only a few Windows Phones out there thanks to HP and Alcatel, but they didn’t help that much apparently. The most notable brand with the OS is the Lumia, which is now without a future ever since Microsoft sold Nokia.

Fans were hoping that Microsoft continues working on the Windows Phone via the Surface Phone, which is shaping to be every fanboy’s dream if we’re to believe the rumors and leaks. However, with the continued disinterest of the public, Microsoft might pull the plug instead.

Recent speculations suggest that the Surface Phone is finally releasing this year, after the Windows 10 Creators Update. MSPowerUser previously reported that the build is releasing in April, which could mean that the Microsoft handset is following shortly. It could be a couple of months, placing the release date in the second half of the year. On the other hand, it could be never.

Judging by the rumors about the Surface Phone specs, Microsoft should not have a hard time marketing it. In fact, it is believed that it is releasing in three variants with each catering to a different market. If this is true, the company will reach out to more customers, which will theoretically increase sales.

Furthermore, Microsoft is already a well-established and trusted company. The Surface brand is doing well so far despite being in direct competition with Apple’s gadgets, so another device will likely do well also. Sadly, it’s not that easy.

The Redmond-based company has to convince the mobile world that its smartphones are better than the hottest brands. Samsung and Apple are well-rooted in the market, but Google recently showed that there’s room for another competitor with its Pixel brand.

The Surface Phone should have something to outshine the other flagships – something that isn’t solely the OS.

Still, the biggest difficulty that the tech giant will face is selling the Windows Phone. Even when the OS war was still fairly new, Microsoft’s bet was performing poorly. Now that Android and iOS are sitting comfortably at the top, Windows will have a harder time climbing to their position.

Without looking at the OS, though, the Surface Phone is said to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, the one that’s also said to appear in this year’s other flagship phones. Depending on the edition – Consumer, Business, and Premium – it will sport 3GB RAM/32GB storage, 6GB/126GB, or 8GB/500GB respectively, the Inquisitr previously reported.

A recent patent also suggests that the handset could actually be a foldable device, allowing its users to turn it into a smartphone or tablet at will. It’s not that far from what Microsoft is currently offering, the Surface Book doubles as a laptop and a tablet and the Surface Pro is a tablet that can be used as a laptop, so it’s certainly a possibility.

By the looks of it so far, the Surface Phone may actually put Microsoft back in the mobile industry, but that is if the company decides to release it.

What do you think? Will the Surface Phone save Microsoft’s mobile shares and put Windows Phones in the competition?

[Featured Image by Andrew Burton/Getty Images]