‘RHOA’ Porsha Williams Claims Kandi Burrus’ Husband Todd Tucker Has Other Women

The feud between Real Housewives of Atlanta costars Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams has hit a boil, with Williams claiming her castmate’s husband regularly cheats on her.

Media Takeout reported Williams’ claims Tucker has side chicks all over and is known to many of them by the name of “Marvin.”

Williams’ explosive claims come on the heels of her having previously charged that Burruss is a lesbian and was once in a relationship with another woman for at least seven years.

Earlier this season, Burruss admitted to previously having a threesome, but insists it didn’t happen the way Williams and fellow RHOA costar Phaedra Parks have claimed or with Shamea Morton as they have insisted.

“Yes I have [had a threesome], but not with her,” she recently claimed. “And just to clarify, Shamea is not my girlfriend, nothing of that sort.”

Burruss and former pals Williams and Parks have feuded for much of Season 9, with much of their beef turning rude and personal.

“I’ve already told all those girls, ‘yes I’ve had a girl experience before’, it was never a secret,” said Burruss. “The thing that they need to do is tell the tea on themselves because there are a few of them that have done the same thing.”

Burruss and Parks’ beef began when the former accused the latter of cheating on now jailed ex-husband Apollo Nida. Burruss went on to claim Parks was even making plans to wed someone new just months after Nida was officially out of the picture.

Back then, Williams was widely seen as being caught in the middle, as she was friends with both her costars. After a while, it became apparent that she felt Burruss had crossed a line.

“Any h** can say anything all day long,” she said. “But if my best friend were to speak those things on me and on my life, it’s like a confirmation. So I just think she should just be quiet. I think it is just very, very dirty for someone to try to tear their ex-best-friend down.”

Burruss has also previously accused Williams of hooking up with other females, particularly after she’s had a drink or two.

“If she gets drunk, she becomes an aggressive lesbian,” she said. “Like seriously. Until you’re ready to speak your truth, and be true to who you are, don’t do it boo. Don’t do it.”

As if all that drama isn’t enough, there have been persistent rumors that original bad girl NeNe Leakes may be on her way to rejoining the cast on a permanent basis.

Burruss recently told TMZ she’s all in for a Leakes’ return for season 10, even as she fully realizes what that could all. Leakes recently fanned the flames pronouncing her return by blasting any and all current cast members who might not be in favor of it.

Leakes’ retort was in response to a report that cast members recently convened to voice their concerns about her imminent return. She last regularly appeared on the show two seasons ago, but word recently leaked that she and fellow alum Kim Zolciak could not be in the mix for possible returns.

Soon after that, Leakes was seen hanging out with longtime cast member and onetime best pal Cynthia Bailey.

Nida is serving an eight-year sentence after being convicted in a fraud scheme that victimized at least 50 people and resulted in millions being stolen. He must also serve five- years parole supervision after his release.

Nida previously served five years in federal prison before he and Parks were married, again on fraud charges.

