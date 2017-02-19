Ines Knauss: Melania Trump’s Sister Posts Flashback Photos On Facebook [Photos]

First Lady Melania Trump was still known as Melania Knauss, fiancee to Donald Trump, back on Friday, December 17, 2004, in Miami, when the above photo was taken. On that day, Melania joined her future husband at a Denver Nuggets game. The Knauss name is the news once again more than 12 years later — as Ines Knauss — Melania’s sister, comes into the spotlight. As seen in the below photo, Mrs. Trump, her sister Ines, and Audrey Gruss all posed for a photo when the trio attended the Valentino Fashion Luncheon on February 4, 2005. The event was held at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, with the benefit seeking to assist the Boy’s Club of New York. The photo by Lucien Capehart Photography is one of the rare Getty Images whereby Ines was photographed with Melania.

As reported by the New York Post, Melania’s sister Ines is one of Mrs. Trump’s closest confidantes — an older sister that lives close to First Lady Melania — but largely goes under the radar. At 48 years of age, Ines is only a couple of years older than Melania, and Ines remains ensconced in a one-bedroom Park Avenue apartment worth about $2 million. As expected, the building in which Ines lives is owned by the Trump ­Organization.

As witnessed by Ines’ Facebook page, Melania’s sister seems pretty proud of her younger sister, with flashback Friday photos of Mrs. Trump appearing on Ms. Knauss’ page. Ines posted the below photo of “M” — her nickname for Melania, at least on Facebook — in Milano, Italy, from 1992.

Whereas Melania would not talk about her sister Ines with the New York Post, other people were willing to go on record about Ines. According to those quoted in the piece, Ines is an artist who shows her devotion to Melania — and is being called Mrs. Trump’s best friend. Ines’ Facebook page certainly appears to represent a sister who is proud of her baby sister, with photos of Melania from her modeling days back in 1991, posing for a black-and-white photo, appearing to wear a wig cut into a big bob type of hairstyle.

Ines has even posted photos on Facebook of Melania with her mother in 1972, as seen in the below photo. Amalija Knavs is their mom’s name.

Ines wished her sister Melania a happy birthday in the following Facebook flashback photo, published on April 16, 2016. Melania appears as a little baby in the Facebook photo.

According to Palm Beach philanthropist Audrey Gruss, who met Ines at Mar-a-Lago in 2005, Ines is a lovely person who is very close with Melania.

“They are very close. She struck me as a lovely person, and extremely creative.”

As more attention is placed on Melania as First Lady, more attention is being focused on her roots and family members, like Ines.

Ines acted as maid of honor for Melania in her wedding to Mr. Trump.

Ines Knauss: Melania Trump's Sister Posts Flashback Photos On Facebook [Photos]

“She really wanted to be in fashion but didn’t know how to break in. Ines wasn’t like the other girls you would meet there, who behave like queens. She was really polite and very mellow.”

Melania was famous for her modeling career, whereas Ines had a desire to be a fashion designer. A photographer based out of Paris — Ale de Basseville — spoke about Ines not knowing how to break into the fashion world.

Ines is reported to be very protective of Melania. Fashion designer Luisa Beccaria called Ines a dedicated sister.

“Ines is a very dedicated sister. I realized that Melania was very close to her family when I saw them all there supporting her after Barron’s birth. Melania had all the professional help she needed at that point, but it was her sister she trusted.”

[Featured Image by Luis M. Alvarez/AP Images]