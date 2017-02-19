Kylie’s Lip Kits Maven: Kylie Jenner Shop Queen Goes Barefaced On Date With Tyga

Kylie Jenner’s Lip Kits are one of the most popular makeup brands ever, and most of the time, Jenner is all about the lipstick and cosmetics. According to the Daily Mail, the Kylie Jenner shop owner and Kardashian sister is always covered in “layers of immaculately applied makeup.”

It’s almost unheard of to see the youngest of the Kardashian clan without anything but her own youthful skin on her face.

Some fans wonder if Kylie’s boyfriend Tyga gets to see Kylie without her Lip Kit and makeup.

Do you think tyga ever sees Kylie without makeup on — stepmom (@baeforpay) February 16, 2017

Lately, the no makeup movement has garnered a lot of support from celebrities, with stars like Alicia Keys, Kesha, and Kylie’s big sis Kim Kardashian embracing the cosmetic-free look.

Balenciaga. No make up today. A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 2, 2016 at 5:35am PDT

Keys is said to have possibly started “Hollywood’s first-ever barefaced revolution,” and Wetpaint now lists no less than 39 celebrities who have gone makeup free in public. Fans are impressed with the way celebrities are taking to the no makeup movement. One Kim Kardashian follower tweeted, “I absolutely love @KimKardashian‘s no makeup look. love it.”

i absolutely love @KimKardashian's no makeup look. love it. — ew (@emmmm_w) February 14, 2017

Now, 19-year-old Kylie Jenner has joined the growing list of makeup free stars. On Saturday, Kylie and Tyga were spotted on a “low-key” date grabbing a bite of sushi, and it was immediately clear that Jenner wasn’t wearing any makeup.

The Lip Kit queen and Kylie shop owner was lipstickless out in public and proud of it. Kylie “braved the world barefaced” and when she was first spotted, Jenner didn’t try to avoid being noticed at all.

A few days ago, a Kylie Jenner fan tweeted that she had a dream about advising Kylie to cut down on the makeup. Maybe Kylie read that tweet and decided to give it a try.

Just woke up from dead sleep because I dreamt Kylie Jenner got a lip reduction and stopped wearing so much makeup because I told her to — Ky (@KyleeSimpson7) February 9, 2017

Kylie “kept her whole look casual” on her date with Tyga. To go with the lack of cosmetics, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star wore sweatpants from her own Kylie Jenner Shop collection.

She topped off her outfit with a plain black sweater and added “bit of glam” with a “super expensive patent Hermes Birkin handbag.” Even Jenner’s hair, which is back to its natural brunette color after an experiment in orange during New York Fashion Week, was scraped back “into a no-fuss bun.”

When Kylie and Tyga left the restaurant, it appeared that Jenner might have had enough of the ever-present cameras and onlookers. Kylie used Tyga’s jacket to screen her face on the way out.

After all, it’s so rare to get a glimpse of Kylie without eyeliner, Lip Kit, blush, eyeshadow, and all the other add-ons she usually wears that bystanders were probably doing everything possible to see what they could.

Of course, Kylie Jenner is no stranger to public nudity. The Sun describes Kylie’s recent “smoldering” Violet photoshoot where the star wears a “tiny one-piece” that shows off lots of skin. In the pics, Jenner is fully covered on her very made up face with “smoky eyes” and “extra full lips,” but her body is almost bare.

According to the Daily Mail, Kylie and her sister Kendall Jenner released a “sexy new promo video” for their new clothing line, DropOne, and Kylie “almost spills out of” her sexy black top.

Kim Kardashian’s little sister definitely has no problem showing off her naked body, but the naked face is a first for Kylie Jenner.

What do you think? Will Kylie join Kim Kardashian and go out minus the makeup again, or was the no-makeup date with Tyga a mistake?

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week]