Dragon Ball Super 79: Majin Buu Reminds Us Why He Was So Tough In Dragon Ball Z

Dragon Ball Super 79 was in a way a throwback to its predecessor, Dragon Ball Z. The saga that we are currently in might follow that route, as we will see old characters from the beloved Dragon Ball Z return to fight, according to Saiyan Island. They will need to bring about their full power, as this most recent Dragon Ball Super episode suggests, their new foes will present brand new challenges.

The first character that returned to the spotlight in this new Dragon Ball Super saga was Majin Buu, who we have not seen go all out in a fight since he tried to save everyone from his Kid counterpart. As fans remember, what made Buu so difficult was his ability to regenerate without losing energy. So it was only fitting that we first saw his opponent go on the attack first and land numerous hits on Buu.

Of course, that did not do anything to our lovable pink blob, who was enjoying his so-called playtime rather than be bothered by it. The fight would have dragged on much longer just like this, but a barrage of energy blasts from Basil’s feet went wild and caused debris to hit Mr. Satan, knocking him unconscious. As Buu first friend who met him as he was trying to stop the destruction in Dragon Ball Z, this angered Buu, causing him to go on the offensive.

His opponent stood little chance, as Buu was able to toss him around like a rag doll. Buu easily knocked him out of bounds, making Goku and company believe that their side won. However, the two Zen-Ohs wanted to see more, providing us with an understanding that there would be no out-of-bounds ruling and each fight would end only in surrender, knock-out or death.

Going back to the tournament roots dating back to the old Dragon Ball series, this is different than those days. The tournament concept came back briefly during the Cell Games in Dragon Ball Z before the villain decided that the tournament rules were unnecessary.

This could potentially bring some twists and higher stakes in future battles. Plenty of fighters in Dragon Ball refuse to give up, giving way to the possibility of them facing annihilation. Nevertheless, in this fight, the lack of concrete rules all for the sake of the Zen-Ohs’ entertainment allowed for the ninth universe’s combatant to intake some sort of drug to boost his power. As much as that pissed off Beerus, none of that mattered to the tournament’s overseers, and the match continued.

Dragon Ball Super 79 was the first time in a while that we saw Majin Buu with the intent to kill. At least it seemed that way as he launched a devastating energy wave that caused the largest explosion of the fight. Even though Majin Buu defeated the youngest of the three siblings, two more are left to combat. Gohan volunteered to go up next, as he is set to face off against the middle brother in the next episode. It is logical to think that the older the brother, the stronger he is.

