WWE Spoilers: Giants Collide, But Who Will Stop Samoa Joe On ‘Monday Night Raw’?

There is a lot to get ready for in the coming months as WWE will present Fastlane in early March and then, everyone’s focus will be WrestleMania 33. Things must be taken week-by-week, though, and on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, there is going to be a lot of carnage. Samoa Joe has run wild over everyone and anyone who has stepped in his path since making his debut, but can anyone actually stop him?

Oh, and let’s not forget that two of the largest superstars in all of WWE are going to collide in epic fashion for Team Red on Monday evening.

The official website of WWE released their preview for Monday Night Raw, and it doesn’t seem as if much is set in stone as of yet. The build-up for Fastlane is going to continue, but there just isn’t a lot that has been announced, but don’t worry, big things are happening.

Strowman and Big Show to battle on Raw

Braun Strowman has been causing havoc in the past few weeks as he has faced off with Kevin Owens and last week, he defeated Mark Henry. The former giant of The Wyatt Family will face off with Roman Reigns at Fastlane, but on this week’s Raw, he has to look up to Big Show.

For months, Big Show has been getting himself into great shape for a possible match with Shaquille O’Neal, but first, he has to get past Strowman. Wouldn’t it be great to see another ring collapse moment like we’ve seen in the past when Big Show faced Brock Lesnar on SmackDown years ago or Mark Henry at Vengeance in 2011?

Is Bayley’s Raw Women’s Championship victory tainted?

As reported by the Inquisitr, there have been rumors flying around that Bayley could be stripped of her newly won Raw Women’s Championship on Monday. WWE has pointed out that Sasha Banks did get involved in the match, and that could lead to a bit of controversy regarding who rightfully owns the title.

Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho: Best friends no more

On the last Monday Night Raw, the “Festival of Friendship” was a grand celebration for Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens, but it soon turned into a nightmare for Y2J. Instead of honoring them being best friends, Owens viciously attacked Jericho and ended up throwing him through the TV screen set up in the ring.

No-one truly knows what caused KO to turn on his friend, but it could have something to do with whatever Triple H told the WWE Universal Champion as he arrived at Raw. It could also have something to do with Jericho putting Owens in a match against Goldberg at Fastlane with his coveted title on the line, but fans should know more on Monday.

Who can stop Samoa Joe?

Upon his debut on the WWE main roster, Samoa Joe took out Seth Rollins and forced him out of action for weeks. The next time he was seen, Joe dominated and defeated Roman Reigns in the center of the ring. On the last Raw, he absolutely decimated Sami Zayn after the fan-favorite superstar had defeated Rusev, and it was brutal.

Now, it looks as if Zayn may end up being Samoa Joe’s first program in WWE as Wrestling News World reports they are setting up for the superstars to have a match at Fastlane.

Monday Night Raw will have a lot of build-up taking place for Fastlane and WrestleMania 33, but longtime fans are looking forward to a few specific things. Everyone wants to know who will go after Samoa Joe and begin his first feud on the WWE main roster, but that is just one thing. With Big Show and Braun Strowman putting a lot of bulk in the ring at one time, hardcore wrestling fans would love nothing more than to see another ring-breaking incident.

