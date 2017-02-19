Nationwide Donald Trump Impeachment Rallies Set For ‘Not My President’s Day’

Across the United States on Monday, the President’s Day holiday, protesters plan to rally calling for the impeachment of Donald Trump in what anti-Trump organizations have branded “Not My President’s Day” rallies, after the popular internet hashtag #NotMyPresident.

Marches took place Saturday in Los Angeles, and in New York City where protesters staged a “funeral” for the U.S. presidency in the city’s historic Washington Square Park, suggesting that the institution of the presidency died when Trump took office.

Creative New Yorkers present you the song of "The Amazing Disgrace". #mourningthepresidentday, #amockfuneralforpresidentsday A post shared by 大Huarry from 大Bronx (@bulangkesi) on Feb 18, 2017 at 12:37pm PST

The New York City “Not My President’s Day” rally has already attracted 12,000 attendees who say they have committed to show up, with a total of 47,000 expressing interest in protesting Trump there on Monday, via the event’s Facebook page, which can be accessed by clicking on this link.

A “Not My President’s Day” Trump impeachment rally is also scheduled for Los Angeles on Monday, with 18,000 so far expressing interest on a Facebook page with information about the protest that can be viewed at this link.

As the protests took place in cities across the country this weekend, Trump himself ventured into friendlier territory, holding what he termed a “campaign rally” for himself in front of a crowd of supporters at an airplane hangar in Melbourne, Florida.

A “Not My President’s Day” rally scheduled for Chicago on Monday claims that its purpose is to promote “unity” rather than specifically the impeachment of Trump, according to the rally’s organizer.

“We want to fight the entirety of the administration,” organizer Laura Hartman told NBC News.

Information on the Chicago protest may be accessed using the Facebook page at this link.

A rally in Atlanta, Georgia, Saturday not only attracted anti-Trump protesters, but also brought out armed, pro-Trump militia members, who claimed they turned out to keep the peace.

“We want to make sure the people who come out here prior to President’s Day can show their support for President Trump without being assaulted by any counter-protesters,” one pro-Trump demonstrator, Chris Hill, told Atlanta’s WSB-TV News.

Organizers of Atlanta’s “Not My President’s Day” march set for Monday say that they expect the event to be “peaceful.”

But what are the realistic chances that Trump could actually be impeached? Despite a poll released one week ago by the Public Policy Polling firm showing that an equal number of Americans — 44 percent — support the impeachment of Trump and oppose it, the prospects of impeachment would appear unlikely.

Not only do Democrats make up minorities of the House of Representatives — which would require a majority to send articles of impeachment to the Senate — and the Senate itself, where a two-thirds majority is needed to convict and remove an impeached president, but many congressional Democrats themselves are cool to the idea of pushing the impeachment process as a means of ending the Trump presidency, believing that movie ahead with an attempt at impeachment could be viewed as a political overreach.

“We need to assemble all of the facts, and right now there are a lot of questions about the president’s personal, financial and political ties with the Russian government before the election, but also whether there were any assurances made,” Eric Swalwell, a Democratic House representative from northern California told Politico magazine. “Before you can use the ‘I’ word, you really need to collect all the facts.”

Pennsylvania Democratic rep Brendan Boyle added, “The ‘I’ word we should be focused on is ‘investigations.'”

Rallies have been scheduled on Monday, February 20, for at least 25 cities across the U.S. A full list of American cities with scheduled “Not My President’s Day” rallies can be accessed at this link, which also contains links to information about each individual protest.

