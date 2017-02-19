Bernie Sanders Calls Donald Trump A ‘Pathological Liar’ Again

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders took to social media on Saturday to repeat his previous assertion that President Donald Trump is a “pathological liar.” He reacted to Trump’s attacks on the media during a press conference on Thursday, February 16, by comparing his presidency with totalitarianism.

Sanders repeated his comment that Trump is a “pathological liar” in a series of tweets after Trump launched attacks on the mainstream media on Twitter and during a press conference, describing media reports as “fake news” and suggesting that the media were “the enemy of the people.”

“In Trump’s view people should ignore all the news except what comes directly from him,” the former Democratic presidential candidate tweeted in response on Saturday. “That is what totalitarianism is all about.”

“Good thing we have Donald Trump, a pathological liar, to tell us the ‘truth.'”

During his “solo press conference” on Thursday, Trump had lashed out at the “mainstream media,” accusing them of peddling “fake news.” He made similar accusations in a series of tweets on Friday, accusing the media of distorting the facts in their reporting about his administration and specifically singled out CNN, NBC, ABC and the New York Times on Twitter, insisting that they were “the enemy of the people.”

Later, during a rally in Melbourne, Florida, on Saturday, Trump once again told supporters that he would fight the “fake media.”

At the press conference on Friday, Trump insisted that media reports that his national security adviser Michael Flynn had been in contact with Russia during the election were “fake news.” Trump claimed that the leaks of classified information by the media were real but that the contents of the leaks were “fake.”

“The leaks are real, but the news is fake because so much of the news is fake.”

“The first thing I thought when I saw this was how does the press get this classified information?” Trump said. “You know why, because it’s an illegal process. And the press should be ashamed of themselves.”

“What happens when I’m dealing with North Korea? What happens when I’m dealing with the Middle East? Are you folks going to be reporting all that?” he asked. “We are going to stop it. That’s why it’s a criminal penalty.

“Tomorrow they will say ‘Donald Trump rants and raves about the press.’ I’m not ranting and raving. I’m just telling you, you are dishonest people.”

Sanders tweeted his response to Trump’s attacks on the media on Saturday, February 18.

Sanders first described Trump as “delusional” and a “pathological liar” during an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press on February 12.

“We have a president who is delusional in many respects, a pathological liar,” he said.

“Those are strong words,” host Chuck Todd answered.

“I know it sounds — it is very harsh. But I think that’s the truth.”

“It makes life very difficult. It is very harsh, but I think that’s the truth,” Sanders replied. “When somebody goes before you and says that 3 to 5 million people voted illegally — nobody believes that. There is not a scintilla of evidence to believe that, what would you call that remark? It’s a lie. It’s a delusion.”

He accused Trump of trying to use immigration to distract the country from the fact that he was backtracking on his economic campaign promises not to cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

[Featured Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]